Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers Announces New Spring NIL Class Supporting Local Student Athletes

NEW ORLEANS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce its Spring NIL class, continuing the firm's commitment to supporting and investing in local student athletes across Louisiana.

The Spring class includes a talented group of athletes representing universities across the state: Sophia Macias of Tulane Golf, Percy Daniels of Tulane Basketball, Jordan Matthews of Nicholls Basketball, and Mackenzie Glynn of Nicholls Beach Volleyball and Track and Field.

Through Name, Image, and Likeness partnerships, the firm can directly support student athletes as they balance academics, athletics, and personal development. These partnerships reflect a broader mission to give back to the local community and uplift young leaders who represent the future of Louisiana.

"We are incredibly excited about this group of student athletes," said David Vicknair, founding partner of the firm. "Each of them represents dedication, discipline, and the kind of work ethic we admire. Supporting them through NIL opportunities is one way we can give back and invest in the next generation."

The firm has continued to expand its NIL efforts, focusing on partnerships with athletes who have strong ties to the Louisiana community. By working with local universities like Tulane and Nicholls, Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers aims to create meaningful opportunities that extend beyond financial support.

"These athletes are leaders both on and off the field," said Vicknair. "We are proud to be part of their journey and look forward to seeing all they accomplish."

Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers remains committed to building relationships within the community and supporting initiatives that create lasting impact throughout Louisiana.

About Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers

Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is a New Orleans-based personal injury firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation while also investing in the communities it serves. Their experienced team of dedicated attorneys specializes in car accidents, personal injury, and wrongful death cases in New Orleans. With diverse personal and professional backgrounds, they craft legal-winning strategies tailored to each client's specific case and needs. They are committed to providing exceptional legal services, utilizing significant resources, and relentlessly advocating for their clients to achieve the best possible outcomes.

SOURCE Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers