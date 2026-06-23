OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL INTRODUCES NEW MEKONG AND CHILE ITINERARIES AS IT EXPANDS LAND-AND-SHIP FORMAT ACROSS FOUR CONTINENTS

From the Mekong River and the Egyptian Nile to the Peaks of Patagonia and the Ice of Antarctica, O.A.T. Pairs Immersive Land Programs with Privately Chartered Small Ships, with Free or Low-Cost Single Supplements on Every Departure

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer travel planning peaks, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in small-group adventures for active Americans 50 and older, is announcing four standout itineraries spanning Southeast Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Antarctica, including two new departures for 2026 and 2027, now open for booking. Whether travelers dream of cruising the Mekong between Vietnam and Cambodia, sailing the Chilean fjords beneath the peaks of Torres del Paine, voyaging the Nile aboard a privately chartered river-yacht, or crossing the Drake Passage to the Antarctic Peninsula, these are the kinds of off-the-beaten-path journeys that resonate, told in groups small enough to actually matter.

What sets this collection apart is its hybrid format: all four journeys combine immersive land programming with privately chartered small-ship sailing, a growing approach in experiential travel that blends expedition-style access with the comfort of boutique vessel life. All four itineraries include international airfare, and O.A.T.'s signature small-group caps ensure the kind of access and intimacy that group travel rarely delivers.

NEW FOR 2026 | MEKONG RIVER CRUISE: VIETNAM, CAMBODIA & ANGKOR WAT

This new 15-day river cruise sails the Mekong aboard the RV Indochine II, a privately chartered 62-passenger ship, from southern Vietnam into the heart of Cambodia. Travelers explore the channels and floating markets of Cai Be and Sa Dec, the temples and riverside capital of Phnom Penh, and the ancient wonder of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, with eight nights aboard ship. Groups are capped at no more than 20 travelers. Priced from $6,695 per person, including airfare, with a low-cost single supplement.

NEW FOR 2027 | JOURNEY THROUGH CHILE: SANTIAGO, TORRES DEL PAINE, AND FJORD CRUISE

This upcoming 13-day itinerary blends Andean capital culture with one of the planet's most dramatic landscapes. After exploring Santiago, travelers head deep into Patagonia, hiking among the iconic granite spires of Torres del Paine National Park before embarking on a 5-night Chilean Fjord Cruise aboard the M/V Skorpios III, a privately chartered 90-passenger vessel. Groups are capped at no more than 16 travelers, keeping the experience intimate as glaciers calve into channels few visitors ever reach. Priced from $8,499 per person, including airfare, with a low-cost single supplement.

EGYPT & THE ETERNAL NILE BY PRIVATE, CLASSIC RIVER-YACHT

Ancient Egypt at its most intimate: this 16-day journey combines landmark sites in Cairo, Luxor, and Abu Simbel with five nights aboard a privately chartered 16-passenger river-yacht on the Nile. Travelers sail in complete privacy, with vessel options including the Aton, Aida, Amunet, and Asiya river-yachts, each exclusively chartered for the group. Groups are capped at no more than 16 travelers. Priced from $6,395 per person, including airfare, with a FREE single supplement.

ANTARCTICA'S WHITE WILDERNESS

Antarctica's expedition season runs November through March, making now the time to secure a departure for the Austral summer. This 13-day journey begins in Buenos Aires, ventures through Tierra del Fuego, and heads to sea aboard one of two privately chartered expedition ships: the M/V World Navigator or M/V World Traveller. Both vessels accommodate up to 172 passengers; O.A.T. limits its groups to no more than 25 travelers. Nine nights of sailing take travelers through the Beagle Channel, Drake Passage, and the Antarctic Peninsula, with Zodiac landings bringing them face-to-face with penguin colonies, leopard seals, and iceberg-studded bays. Priced from $16,395 per person, including airfare, with a low-cost single supplement.

AVAILABILITY & BOOKING

All four itineraries are available now for booking at oattravel.com or by calling 1-800-955-1925. For media assets, high-resolution imagery, and interview requests, see contact information below.

MEDIA CONTACT

Gabriel Ford-McGowan

Director, Public Relations

Grand Circle Corporation

Phone: (617) 346-6171

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL (O.A.T.)

Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), acquired by Grand Circle Corporation in 1993, is the leader in small-group travel for Americans 50 and older. With no more than 16 travelers on land adventures and 25 aboard privately owned small ships, O.A.T. trips are designed to go beyond typical tourism, bringing travelers into direct, meaningful contact with local people and cultures. O.A.T. offers a free or low-cost single supplement on all land and small ship adventures. Since 1978, O.A.T. has been part of the Grand Circle Corporation family of travel companies, which includes Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. For more information, visit oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel