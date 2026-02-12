Overseas Adventure Travel Launches 2027 Immersions Collection, Expanding Its Portfolio with Shorter, More Intentionally Paced Adventures

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), a leader in small-group adventures for travelers over 50, today announced the launch of its 2027 Immersions collection, an expanded portfolio of thoughtfully designed journeys that go beyond traditional sightseeing, offering deeper cultural connection in a format that fits today's travel schedules.

Created in response to years of traveler feedback, Immersions delivers the same people-to-people connection, authentic local experiences, and cultural depth that define O.A.T., now enhanced with outdoor activities, active touring, and adventure elements designed to appeal to a broader range of travelers—including younger adventurers and more active travelers seeking immersive, hands-on experiences. The collection is offered in shorter, more intentionally paced itineraries that balance cultural depth with physical engagement, giving travelers greater choice without compromising experience.

"Immersions reflects what our travelers have been asking for: meaningful, immersive experiences that fit the realities of modern life," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation. "They want to connect with local people and truly understand a destination, but not everyone has the time for a longer journey. Immersions allows us to deliver that depth in a more flexible, active format, while staying true to what makes O.A.T. special."

Building on the successful introduction of Immersions in 2026, the 2027 collection includes 12 itineraries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America, reinforcing Immersions as a core pillar of O.A.T.'s long-term product strategy. Each journey features extended stays in fewer locations, small group sizes, and carefully curated experiences that balance iconic landmarks with outdoor exploration, physical engagement, and hidden local perspectives.

The 2027 Immersions collection includes four flagship journeys that reflect the breadth and intent of the program:



Immersion in Jordan: Amman, Petra, Wadi Rum & the Dead Sea A 10-day journey from $4,999 per person, exploring Jordan from north to south through ancient cities, sacred sites, and dramatic desert landscapes. Travelers hike the Dana Biosphere Reserve, spend extended time in Petra, venture into Wadi Rum by 4x4 with an overnight desert stay, connect with local families through home-hosted meals, and float in the mineral-rich waters of the Dead Sea.

Immersion in Kenya: Wildlife Safari in Amboseli & Masai Mara A 10-day safari adventure from $6,999 per person, combining extensive game drives in Amboseli and the Masai Mara with conservation experiences and stays in intimate safari lodges. Guests encounter iconic wildlife up close while gaining insight into local ecosystems, community initiatives, and traditional Maasai culture.

Immersion in Japan: Tokyo, Kyoto & Hiroshima by High-Speed Rail A 10-day journey from $7,499 per person that blends modern Japan and centuries-old tradition, traveling by bullet train and on foot through Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hiroshima. Highlights include time with professional sumo wrestlers, hands-on sushi making, vibrant market visits, historic temples and shrines, exclusive maiko interaction, and meaningful cultural experiences.

Immersion in Italy: Venice, Florence & Rome by Train A 9-day journey from $4,999 per person, traveling by high-speed rail through Italy's most iconic cities. Experiences include gondola rides in Venice, Renaissance art in Florence, Vespa rides through the Tuscan countryside, hands-on cooking classes, and guided visits to the Vatican, Colosseum, and Roman Forum—balanced with time for independent exploration.



Across all Immersions departures, travelers are guided by expert Trip Experience Leaders and enjoy enhanced accommodations, home-hosted meals, artisan workshops, outdoor activities, walking-intensive touring, public transportation experiences, and time for independent exploration.

"Immersions isn't about doing less," FitzGerald added. "It's about focusing on what matters most—authentic connection, cultural understanding, and active exploration. By emphasizing physical engagement, outdoor experiences, and hands-on discovery, we're expanding our appeal to a new generation of travelers while maintaining the depth and authenticity that O.A.T. is known for. This collection reflects where our brand is headed and how we're continuing to meet travelers where they are."

The 2027 Immersions collection is now open for booking, with additional itineraries and departures to be announced.

For more information, visit www.oattravel.com.

Media Contact

Gabriel Ford-McGowan

Director, Public Relations

Grand Circle Corporation

+1 (617) 346-6171

[email protected]

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel