Oversight Recognized as One of America's Outstanding Navy Reserve Employers for 2026

Recognition highlights company's support for employee service members and its sustained people-first workplace culture

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversight, the award-winning AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence platform helping modern finance teams identify risk, reduce manual effort, and strengthen financial controls across complex enterprise operations, today announced it has been named one of America's Outstanding Navy Reserve Employers for 2026 by the United States Navy Reserve. The company was nominated by one of its employee Reservists, known within the Navy Reserve as a "Citizen Sailor," for its support of Navy Reserve personnel and its commitment to financial and regulatory compliance for both private enterprises and government agencies.

As part of the distinction, Oversight has been invited to attend the Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) on June 11, 2026, in San Diego, California. Hosted by Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF), the event honors civilian organizations that make significant contributions to the Navy Reserve Force and the men and women who serve.

"At Oversight, we believe supporting employees extends beyond the workplace and includes empowering them to serve their communities and our country," said Jill Sutton, Chief People Officer at Oversight. "We are honored to be recognized by the United States Navy Reserve for supporting employees who serve both their communities and our country. The dedication, accountability, and leadership our Reservists bring to their military and civilian roles strengthen our organization and reflect the values that drive Oversight's culture and customer commitment."

The Navy Employer Recognition Event offers participating employers the opportunity to engage directly with active-duty and reserve Sailors and to gain deeper insight into the role Citizen Sailors play in supporting national defense missions worldwide.

Oversight's selection as one of America's Outstanding Navy Reserve Employers reflects the company's broader commitment to employee growth, leadership development, and workplace flexibility. The company has been named a Great Place to Work from 2022 through 2026 and continues to invest in programs that empower employees to thrive both personally and professionally.

Oversight's award-winning AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence platform helps modern finance organizations turn fragmented financial activity into continuous operational intelligence across travel and expense, purchasing cards, procure-to-pay, accounts payable, and vendor transactions. By combining purpose-built AI, behavioral intelligence, and explainable workflows, Oversight helps enterprises identify true risk earlier, reduce manual effort, strengthen financial controls, and enable faster, more confident action.

For more information, visit oversight.com.

About Oversight

Oversight is a leading provider of AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence, helping enterprises improve visibility, efficiency, and control across complex finance operations. The Oversight platform continuously analyzes spend activity across travel and expense, purchasing cards, procure-to-pay, accounts payable, and vendor transactions to identify risk patterns, reduce manual review, and guide faster, more confident action. Global companies and government agencies rely on Oversight to strengthen financial operations, reduce risk exposure, and deliver measurable business outcomes through practical, enterprise-scale AI. Based in Atlanta, Oversight has been recognized as a Great Place to Work from 2022 to 2026 and is consistently ranked among Atlanta's top employers. Learn more at www.oversight.com.

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SOURCE Oversight