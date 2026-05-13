Oversight Named Newsweek AI Impact Awards 2026 Winner

Recognition Honors Company's AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence platform for transforming fraud detection, spend monitoring and financial risk management

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversight, a leading provider of AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Newsweek AI Impact Awards 2026 in the category of AI Finance: Best Outcomes, Mitigating Fraud.

Oversight was selected for its use of artificial intelligence to help enterprises continuously analyze financial transactions, identify risk patterns earlier, reduce manual review, and improve decision-making across complex finance environments.

Oversight wins Newsweek AI Impact Award 2026.

"This recognition reflects the growing opportunity for enterprises to apply AI to deliver meaningful operational impact across finance organizations," said Jeff Chancellor, Chief Marketing Officer at Oversight. "At Oversight, we're helping CFOs and finance teams harness AI to improve visibility across complex environments, identify risk earlier, and operate with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence. We're honored that Newsweek highlighted the measurable outcomes our customers are achieving through practical, enterprise-scale AI innovation."

Oversight's AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence platform helps enterprises unify and analyze non-payroll spend activity across expense cards, reimbursements, procure-to-pay, accounts payable, and vendor transactions. By combining data processing, AI-powered intelligence, behavioral analytics, and policy-driven action, Oversight helps finance teams surface what matters, reduce manual effort, and act with greater confidence across the full spend lifecycle.

Oversight's platform has delivered measurable outcomes for global enterprises and government agencies, including:

Up to 70% reduction in audit labor

Up to 150% productivity gains per auditor

Average 3.5% spend savings

99.85% accuracy in autonomous anomaly resolution

More than 90% accuracy in detecting fake or altered receipts

Up to 99% reduction in duplicate payments

The Newsweek AI Impact Awards celebrate organizations that are setting a new standard for the practical and responsible application of AI. Winners are recognized for developing technologies and strategies that enhance operations, solve complex challenges, and create meaningful business and societal impact.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining the way organizations operate, innovate, and compete," said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham. "The companies recognized through the AI Impact Awards are demonstrating the transformative potential of AI through thoughtful implementation, measurable results, and forward-looking leadership."

For more information about the Newsweek AI Impact Awards 2026, visit https://www.newsweek.com/newsweeks-ai-impact-awards-2026-winners-11934612.

About Oversight

Oversight is a leading provider of AI-powered Finance Risk Intelligence, helping enterprises improve visibility, efficiency, and control across complex finance operations. The Oversight platform continuously analyzes spend activity across travel and expense, purchasing cards, procure-to-pay, accounts payable, and vendor transactions to identify risk patterns, reduce manual review, and guide faster, more confident action. Global companies and government agencies rely on Oversight to strengthen financial operations, reduce risk exposure, and deliver measurable business outcomes through practical, enterprise-scale AI. Based in Atlanta, Oversight has been recognized as a Great Place to Work from 2022 to 2026 and is consistently ranked among Atlanta's top employers. Learn more at www.oversight.com.

About the Newsweek AI Impact Awards

The Newsweek AI Impact Awards recognize organizations applying artificial intelligence to drive innovation, improve operations, solve complex challenges, and create measurable business or societal impact. The program highlights companies demonstrating practical, responsible, and forward-looking uses of AI across industries.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Media Contact:

Hilari Barton, Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE Oversight