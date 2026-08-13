Owens & Minor Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

"Teammates have always been the heart and soul of Owens & Minor, and empowering their success is critical to continuing the incredible transformation that's already taking shape across the organization," said Jim Marshall, chief executive officer, Owens & Minor. "Jeannine's leadership and focus on delivering impact will be essential in accelerating our efforts and building the foundation for future growth."

Tait joined Owens & Minor as interim CHRO in February 2026, bringing more than 30 years of cross-industry experience delivering people-first business strategies that drive measurable improvements in employee retention, cost efficiencies, and organizational performance that support overall business objectives. Most recently, Tait served as chief human resources and communications officer for McGraw Hill, where she led an initiative that successfully transformed the company's human resources division to enable their digital enterprise strategy in advance of an initial public offering (IPO), resulting in significant cost savings, reduced turnover, and stronger employee engagement. Prior to McGraw Hill, she served as vice president of total rewards and HR operations for Solenis, leading human resources integrations and enabling dramatic workforce growth.

"Owens & Minor teammates are defined by the strength of their commitment and dedication to having a positive impact for our healthcare customers," said Jeannine Tait, EVP, CHRO, Owens & Minor. "I am eager to work alongside them and further bolster our culture of performance to make Owens & Minor a force to be reckoned with in the healthcare supply chain industry."

Tait's appointment further rounds out the growing Owens & Minor executive leadership team under CEO Jim Marshall, which also includes: Mike Lowry, EVP, chief financial officer; Marc Rottink, EVP, chief operating officer; Dirk Benson, EVP, chief commercial officer; and Greg Sagstetter, EVP, general counsel. More information about Owens & Minor executive leadership can be found at owens-minor.com/leadership.

On December 31, 2025, Owens & Minor announced a new chapter in its long and storied history: the medical distribution, products and technology services business, formerly referred to as Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS), is now part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. The company continues to operate as a private standalone company under the Owens & Minor name, carrying on the legacy of excellence and service the company has long been known for.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor is a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world. For over 140 years, Owens & Minor has delivered comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront, helping to make each day better for the hospitals, healthcare partners, and communities we serve. Powered by more than 14,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care®.

Media contact

Stacy Law

[email protected]

SOURCE Owens & Minor