Owens & Minor Appoints Jim Marshall as Chief Executive Officer

Marshall brings decades of expertise in healthcare supply chain leadership and a proven track record of guiding multi-billion dollar portfolios through strategic transformations that deliver sustained performance

RICHMOND, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens & Minor, a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world, today named Jim Marshall as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Jim Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, Owens & Minor

Over the past two decades, Jim has repeatedly demonstrated a talent for guiding multi-billion dollar portfolios through strategic transformations, including scaling businesses, modernizing operating models, and building high-performing teams to deliver sustained performance. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Health Systems at McKesson where he built a collaborative, high-performance culture that drove double digit growth across revenue, profitability, and market share. Prior to that, Jim spearheaded McKesson's US Pharma operations division as Vice President and General Manager, driving an operating environment transformation that significantly improved the company's market position.

"I am honored to lead an organization that recognizes that the heart and soul of the healthcare supply chain are the people who make it possible—the customers we serve, and the teammates whose passion and purpose make Owens & Minor truly unique," said Jim Marshall, CEO, Owens & Minor. "This is a pivotal moment in our journey to reimagine Owens & Minor's 140+ year legacy, and I am excited to continue advancing the transformation that's already having a meaningful impact for our teammates and customers."

"With Jim's dedicated leadership, commitment to fostering a culture of high-performance, and talent for helping teams achieve their best, I could not be more confident that we have all the elements in place to compete and win," said Christian Cook, board chairman, Owens & Minor and managing director at Platinum Equity. "We look forward to working with Jim and the executive leadership team as we continue to support and empower Owens & Minor's success in this next chapter."

On December 31, 2025, Owens & Minor announced a new chapter in its long and storied history: the medical distribution, products and technology services business, formerly referred to as Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS), is now part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. The company continues to operate as a private standalone company under the Owens & Minor name, carrying on the legacy of excellence and service the company has long been known for.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor is a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world. For over 140 years, Owens & Minor has delivered comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront, helping to make each day better for the hospitals, healthcare partners, and communities we serve. Powered by more than 14,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care®.

Media contact

Stacy Law

[email protected]

SOURCE Owens & Minor