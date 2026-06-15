Ownership Works Welcomes Allyson Tucker and Scott Chan to Board of Directors

Institutional investor leaders and longtime Ownership Works supporters deepen their engagement as shared ownership gains traction across capital markets

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ownership Works (O.W.), a nonprofit organization working to expand broad-based employee ownership, today announced the appointment of Allyson Tucker and Scott Chan to its Board of Directors, further deepening the organization's collaboration with institutional investors and capital allocators who are instrumental in helping shape the future of employee ownership.

Tucker and Chan bring decades of leadership across institutional investing, governance, and long-term value creation. Their appointments reflect the growing role limited partners — including pension funds, asset managers, endowments, and other institutional investors — are playing in advancing shared ownership as a business strategy that can strengthen company performance while creating meaningful financial outcomes for employees.

"Global asset allocators are essential partners to our organizations and portfolio companies, playing a critical role in shaping how long-term value is created across the economy," said Todd Sisitsky, President of TPG. "Allyson and Scott have been long-time supporters of Ownership Works, and we are excited to continue benefiting from their leadership, strategic insight, and deep commitment as the newest members of the Board."

O.W. partners with companies and investors to implement broad-based employee ownership programs that provide employees at all levels of a business with the opportunity to share in the value they help create. Since launching in 2022, O.W. has supported the implementation of 184 shared ownership programs, which are expected to generate more than $14 billion in wealth for more than 268,000 employees outside of the C-suite.

"We've seen firsthand that companies are strongest when employees feel connected to the success they help create," said Jim Neary, Managing Director & Co-Head of U.S. Private Equity, Warburg Pincus. "Broad-based ownership has the potential to create meaningful impact for employees while also supporting strong outcomes for investors and businesses. Allyson and Scott will be tremendous additions to the Board as this work continues to expand."

Allyson Tucker is Chief Executive Officer of the Washington State Investment Board (WSIB), where she oversees one of the largest public pension investment organizations in the United States. As a member of the O.W. coalition and the Limited Partners Leadership Council since the organization's launch, Tucker is an active supporter of employee ownership, joining events and helping elevate awareness of employee ownership among institutional investors.

"Employee ownership offers an important opportunity to better align long-term business performance with employee engagement and financial wellbeing," said Tucker. "Employee ownership can help catalyze value creation for businesses, investors, and workers alike, and I'm excited to support Ownership Works' next phase of growth."

Scott Chan is the Chief Investment Officer of CalSTRS, the world's largest educator-only pension fund, representing a portfolio valued at more than $408 billion for its one million members and beneficiaries. A longtime leader at the intersection of institutional investing, capital markets, and global investor engagement, Chan has helped advance dialogue around long-term investing and the evolving role of capital in driving sustainable economic growth.

"Institutional investors increasingly recognize that strong companies depend on engaged workforces, aligned incentives, and sustainable value creation," said Chan. "Ownership Works is helping build a practical and scalable model for expanding ownership to more employees, and I'm honored to join the Board at such an important moment for the movement."

O.W. engages limited partners in multiple ways, including through its Limited Partners Leadership Council, a group of institutional investor leaders who advise the organization, help strengthen investor-focused messaging, elevate awareness of employee ownership across the industry, and support the development of new industry norms around employee ownership and long-term value creation. As influential capital allocators, limited partners play a critical role in shaping investment priorities, influencing industry practices, and accelerating the adoption of employee ownership across the economy.

"Investors are instrumental in accelerating employee ownership and helping establish it as a long-term value creation strategy," said John Danhakl, Managing Partner, Leonard Green & Partners. "Allyson and Scott bring deep institutional knowledge and a genuine commitment to this work. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Board as we continue expanding the shared ownership movement to drive business outcomes and wealth-building opportunities for more employees and families."

About Ownership Works

Launched in 2022, Ownership Works is a nonprofit organization on a mission to foster economic wellbeing for workers and create thriving workplaces through the power of shared ownership. In partnership with leading investors and companies, the organization works to give all employees the opportunity to become owners at work and participate in the success they help create. By extending participation across the workforce, employee ownership helps align company success with employee prosperity, demonstrating that employee ownership can work at scale for both businesses and workers. The organization aims to generate $20 billion in wealth for employee-owners by 2030. To date, Ownership Works has supported 184 shared ownership programs, expected to generate over $14 billion in wealth for approximately 268,000 employees. Support includes helping companies design and implement broad-based ownership programs, build ownership cultures, and strengthen financial wellbeing for employees. Ownership Works also brings together a coalition of more than 100 partners across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors to expand shared ownership. To learn more, follow Ownership Works on LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to its newsletter.

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SOURCE Ownership Works