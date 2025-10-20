Ownership Works Launches First International Affiliate in Japan, Marking the Start of a Global Shared Ownership Movement

Expansion begins in Tokyo with support from over 20 partners across the private and public sectors.

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ownership Works, a U.S. nonprofit organization that partners with companies and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to build savings and wealth at work, today announced the opening of Ownership Works Japan, its first international affiliate.

This expansion marks the organization's first step toward scaling shared ownership globally. To date, Ownership Works has helped 167 companies extend ownership to over 250,000 employees. These programs have already delivered $1.3 billion in wealth to workers, with an additional $10 billion in projected payouts to come from shared ownership programs still underway. By extending its reach internationally, the organization aims to accelerate this progress and bring the benefits of ownership to millions more workers worldwide.

"Ownership Works Japan marks the beginning of our global expansion, with Tokyo as the starting point for what will become a worldwide network," said Pete Stavros, Founder and Chairman of Ownership Works. "Japan taught the world how to drive improvement from the frontline. In many ways, ownership is kaizen for capital – widening participation and connecting effort with reward. The country's history of worker empowerment and collaboration between companies and employees, combined with strong government support, makes this a unique opportunity to demonstrate the power of broad-based ownership."

Why Japan, Why Now: A Market Ready for Shared Ownership

Ownership Works Japan will help companies launch broad-based equity programs that boost employee engagement and financial wellbeing. The effort is backed by a coalition of Japanese investors and business leaders, including 10 investment firms that will incorporate shared ownership programs within their portfolio companies, alongside an additional 10+ founding partners providing expertise and support.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for Japan. Rising domestic and foreign investment, increased M&A activity, and government interest in expanding household asset ownership have created a rare window for innovation in workplace culture and capital distribution.

At a launch event for Ownership Works Japan held today in Tokyo, Fumiaki Kobayashi, Member of Japan's House of Representatives and Executive Officer of the Parliamentary Group for Promoting Japan as a Leading Asset Management Center, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of creating a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution that returns corporate growth to households and local communities as Japan advances toward becoming a leading asset management nation. He also underscored the need to build systems that enable employees to participate as owners in enhancing corporate value, which he said is vital for Japan's sustainable economic growth. Yoshio Horimoto, Director-General of the Strategy Development and Management Bureau at Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA), also delivered remarks, highlighting how the FSA is working with stakeholders across the investment chain to advance the initiative, and underscoring the importance of shared ownership models, including Ownership Works, in achieving this goal.

This opportunity coincides with a longstanding challenge: low employee engagement. Only 7% of employees report being engaged at work, according to Gallup's 2025 State of the Global Workplace Report. The economic toll is immense, with disengagement costing nearly ¥90 trillion ($600 billion) annually. At the same time, Japan also has one of the lowest employee turnover rates in the world – reflecting remarkable loyalty between companies and employees.

This paradox highlights the opportunity for shared ownership to convert loyalty into stronger engagement and shared prosperity. It also represents a much-needed innovation, as eroding purchasing power and declining household savings have left many workers facing mounting financial insecurity.

Early Momentum in Japan

A growing number of Japanese companies and investors are already embracing employee ownership as a pathway to stronger performance and more inclusive growth. Bushu Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturer, became the first Japanese company backed by a private financial sponsor to launch a broad-based ownership program in 2024. Yayoi, a top provider of financial and accounting software for SMEs and sole proprietors, followed in 2025.

"Ownership cultures have the potential to be transformative for Japan," said Hiro Hirano, Chair of the Board of Ownership Works Japan. "By giving all workers a direct stake in the value they help create, we can strengthen engagement, foster innovation, and contribute to sustainable economic growth. Shared ownership also reflects Japan's tradition of long-term partnership between companies and employees, while opening new avenues for households to build financial security."

Broad Coalition of Leading Partners

Ownership Works Japan launches with support from leading private equity and venture capital firms, limited partners, financial institutions, and professional services firms, including (in alphabetical order):

Investors

Ant Capital Partners

Apollo Global Management

GLIN Impact Capital

Japan Growth Investments Alliance (JGIA)

Japan Industrial Partners

KKR

L Catterton

Nippon Investment Company (NIC)

Polaris Capital Group

Warburg Pincus

Limited Partners

Dai-ichi Insurance

Japan Post Insurance

Norinchukin Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment

Financial Services

Mizuho Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Professional Services

AlixPartners

Deloitte

EY

McKinsey & Company

A Global Movement

Ownership Works launched in the U.S. in 2022 with the support of over 60 partners across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Today, more than 100 partners support its mission worldwide, including investors, financial and professional services firms, foundations, nonprofits, public companies, pension funds, and labor advocates.

"In just three years, Ownership Works has grown from a U.S.-based initiative to a global movement with more than 100 partners and hundreds of thousands of participating workers," said Anna-Lisa Miller, Executive Director of Ownership Works. "The launch of Ownership Works Japan shows what's possible when leaders come together around a shared vision: to give every employee the chance to build wealth at work and take pride in ownership. This is a critical step in scaling our mission globally."

About Ownership Works

Ownership Works is a nonprofit organization on a mission to foster economic wellbeing for workers and create thriving workplaces through the power of shared ownership. The organization partners with business leaders and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to become owners at work and participate in the success they help create. To learn more, please visit ownershipworks.org.

