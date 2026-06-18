OX Security Named a Leader in the Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security

OX Security earns a Leader position as Gartner formally maps the software supply chain security market for the first time

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security – the first time Gartner has published this Magic Quadrant.

Gartner formalizing software supply chain security as a distinct market reflects what the industry has signaled for years: securing the development pipeline, governing AI coding agents, and prioritizing real risk from development through runtime are now core requirements for enterprise security programs, not optional ones. The attack surface has matured, and so has the market of solutions addressing it.

OX Security's Leader placement reflects an approach built across three principles: securing the entire application pipeline, governing AI code and the agents creating it, and context-based risk prioritization before runtime – so teams act on real exposure instead of working down endless vulnerability lists.

"This recognition belongs to every customer and partner who saw the risk in the software supply chain before the rest of the world caught up, and chose to act on it," said Neatsun Ziv, CEO and co-founder of OX Security.

To learn more, visit ox.security.

About OX Security



OX Security is a unified application security platform that secures software from prompt to runtime. By providing full-stack visibility across the SDLC, OX enables security teams to prevent risk at the source rather than detect it after the fact.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security, By Aaron Lord, Johnny Walters, Jason Gross, June 17, 2026, ID G00843814.

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SOURCE OX Security