OX Security Announces Integration with Tenable to Close the Cloud-to-Code Gap

Joint customers benefit from connecting cloud exposures directly to the code and developers responsible — cutting noise and accelerating remediation

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security today announced a new integration with Tenable, the exposure management company, designed to eliminate fragmented visibility across cloud and application environments and help organizations remediate security risks faster.

The joint solution connects Tenable Cloud Security cloud exposure findings, including vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and excessive permissions, directly to the applications, exact line of code, and developers responsible for remediation. By combining Tenable's cloud risk detection capabilities with OX's application context and exploitability analysis, security teams can identify which issues are truly exposed and take action immediately.

Security teams today face an operational gap: cloud security tools surface large volumes of findings, but those alerts often lack application context and ownership. Without clear visibility into which application introduced the risk or who should fix it, remediation is delayed and critical exposures remain open.

The OX and Tenable integration addresses this challenge through continuous API synchronization. Tenable Cloud Security identifies risks across multi-cloud environments, including container images, Kubernetes clusters, and cloud workloads. OX then correlates each finding to its originating service, exact line of code, build pipeline, and owner using its unified code-to-cloud asset graph. Reachability and exploitability analysis validate which risks are actually exposed through production code paths. Context-rich findings are then delivered directly into developer workflows such as Jira, GitHub Issues, or Slack.

By connecting cloud risk to the exact code and developer responsible, OX and Tenable:

Eliminate ownership confusion and manual investigation

Focus teams on real, exploitable risk — not raw severity

— not raw severity Align Cloud Security, AppSec, and Engineering around shared priorities

Accelerate remediation without tool switching or handoffs

"As environments become more complex and AI accelerates software development, security across both applications and cloud infrastructure is mission-critical," said Liat Hayun, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Research, Tenable. "By combining Tenable Cloud Security capabilities with OX's deep application context, we're eliminating blind spots and helping organizations focus on the exposures that matter most."

"Security teams don't just need more visibility — they need the ability to act," said Neatsun Ziv, co-founder and CEO at OX Security. "Our integration with Tenable connects cloud findings to the exact application and developer responsible and validates which issues are reachable and exploitable. This allows organizations to reduce noise, accelerate remediation, and stop critical risks before they reach production."

The integration is available immediately. Learn more at ox.security and tenable.com.

About OX Security

OX Security is an application security platform that enables organizations to identify, prioritize, and remediate the risks that matter most across the software lifecycle, from AI code generation through cloud runtime. By combining reachability analysis, exploitability validation, and AI-driven remediation, OX helps development and security teams reduce noise, accelerate fixes, and secure applications without slowing innovation.

SOURCE OX Security