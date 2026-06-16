Oxford Financial Group, Ltd.™ Expands Cincinnati Office with Two Managing Director Appointments

Neal Davis and Ashlee Walton bring deep investment and family office expertise to Oxford's

growing Greater Cincinnati presence

CARMEL, Ind., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Financial Group, Ltd., one of the largest independent RIA firms in the country, has appointed Neal Davis, CFA, CFP® and Ashlee Walton, CFP® as Managing Directors in its Cincinnati office. The dual appointment is part of a broader expansion that has brought five new team members to the Cincinnati office in the past year, reflecting Oxford's continued investment in the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton markets and the firm's ability to serve significant families and discerning institutional clients across both investment management and family office services.

Davis will lead client relationships on the investment side, delivering tailored advice and integrating Oxford's offerings into customized solutions for the firm's most complex client families and institutions. Walton will advise multigenerational families, foundations and endowments on wealth planning, governance and legacy strategies, coordinating across estate planning, tax, business succession, philanthropy and trust administration.

"Oxford is in an active and intentional growth phase and bringing on two Managing Directors in Cincinnati reflects our commitment to this market," said Jeffrey H. Thomasson, MBA, CFP®, CEO and Managing Director of Oxford Financial Group. "Neal and Ashlee have both spent their careers in this region, so they already know this market and the people in it. Neal brings a rigorous, research-driven investment approach honed over more than a decade serving significant families and institutions, and Ashlee is a recognized presence among CPAs, attorneys and planning professionals across the region with deep expertise in multigenerational planning. Together, they cover the full breadth of what Oxford does for clients."

Neal Davis, CFA, CFP® — Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer

Davis joins Oxford from Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc., where he served as Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager in the Private Client Group. In that role, he was responsible for investment strategy and portfolio for significant families and institutions. He also led the firm's equity due diligence process and hosted educational seminars on key market themes for clients and professional organizations. Earlier in his career, Davis spent nine years at Buckingham Advisors as a Senior Portfolio Manager.

Davis is a CFA charterholder who brings a research-driven discipline to every client relationship. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Family Financial Management from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the Cincinnati CFA Society and volunteers with Adopt A Class and the Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati to promote financial literacy among local youth.

Ashlee Walton, CFP® — Managing Director, Family Office Services

Walton joins Oxford from Goldstone Financial Group, where she served as Senior Advisor and Tax Strategist, building and managing an independent book of business through relationship-driven growth and client education. She delivered tax planning and multi-year strategy reviews for high-net-worth clients. Previously, at James Investment Research, she created the firm's financial planning framework and fee model and served as lead advisor on its most complex client relationships, integrating tax, estate, retirement, investment and charitable strategies in coordination with CPAs and attorneys.

Walton holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Services from Wright State University and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. She is a frequent presenter and educator on tax planning, retirement strategies and wealth management, and has been interviewed across broadcast, digital and print media on personal finance topics.

To learn more about Oxford Financial Group and its Cincinnati team, visit www.ofgltd.com.

ABOUT OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP, LTD.

Oxford Financial Group, Ltd.™ is one of the largest independent RIA firms in the country with oversight of more than $38 billion in assets under advisement* (which includes assets under management). Oxford has 25 Managing Directors** in seven market offices who serve family and institutional clients across the country, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Palm Beach. Oxford is an independent, fee-only firm that is privately held by its partners, with special expertise in Bespoke Generational Solutions, Aspirational Solutions and Diversifier Strategies. Oxford has provided multigenerational estate planning advice and forward-thinking investment solutions to families and institutions for more than 45 years. To learn more or explore career opportunities at Oxford, visit www.ofgltd.com or our Careers Page.

*As of 12.31.24

**As of 4.1.26

Oxford Financial Group, Ltd. is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information about Oxford Financial Group, Ltd., or to request a copy of our Form ADV or our Privacy Policy, please call 800.722.2289 or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Oxford Financial Group