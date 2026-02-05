Mayfair Capital Partners™ Expands Team with Addition of Ryan Grand

Experienced private markets leader joins Mayfair's independent investment platform

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayfair Capital Partners ("Mayfair"), a division of Oxford Financial Group, Ltd.™ ("Oxford"), today announced the expansion of its team with the addition of Ryan Grand as Managing Director and Oxford Investment Fellow in the firm's Carmel, Indiana office.

Grand brings deep experience across private equity and M&A, with a career focused on sourcing, evaluating, and supporting long-term investments alongside management teams. Most recently, he served as Head of Business Development at Red Arts Capital, where he led the firm's deal origination efforts by building and maintaining relationships with intermediaries, executives and key stakeholders across the North American Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) ecosystem. Prior to Red Arts, Grand held leadership roles at EO Capital Partners and Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company. He began his career in municipal finance at Mesirow Financial and Jefferies LLC.

"Ryan's background and approach align closely with Mayfair's long-term, partnership-oriented investment philosophy," said Bo Ramsey, Co‑Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer. "His experience across private markets strengthens our ability to support management teams with long-term, flexible capital and a disciplined approach to value creation."

Grand graduated summa cum laude from Wabash College with a degree in Psychology and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

To learn more about Mayfair Capital Partners and its investment approach, visit www.mayfaircappartners.com or contact [email protected].

About Mayfair Capital Partners

Mayfair Capital Partners is an extension of the Mayfair direct investment program, which has been Oxford's in-house division since 2003. Historically, it has managed a portfolio of direct investments exclusively for the benefit of Oxford's family and institutional clients across the country. Because of Oxford's deep client base, Mayfair Capital Partners is a flexible capital solution provider that targets investments between $50-150 million per deal and can pursue control and non-control opportunities. Mayfair partners with management teams to enhance the inherent strengths of the company's people and products. The firm seeks to invest in the brand and maximize the long-term value of the business through a flexible, patient and support approach. Mayfair's independence and sophisticated multi-family office capital base is designed to create structural advantages when compared to traditional private equity fund structures.

Oxford Financial Group, Ltd. is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

