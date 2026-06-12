OXM SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Oxford Industries, Inc. for Possible Securities Law Violations

Oxford Industries, Inc. executives sold thousands of shares at $44.62 just three days before a guidance downgrade sent the stock tumbling 17%.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) shares dropped 17% after the company cut its FY 2026 revenue guidance midpoint to $1.49 billion and projected Q2 sales roughly 5.8% below Wall Street estima--tes. Shareholders who lost money on OXM are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On June 2, 2026, a cluster of executive dispositions was disclosed in Form 4 filings -- CEO Tom Chubb disposed of 4,009 shares at $44.62. On the same date and at the same price, CFO Scott Grassmyer sold 1,529 shares and Tommy Bahama CEO Doug Wood also sold shares. A little over a week later, the company filed its earnings press release and Form 8-K revealing the weaker outlook.

SueWallSt is investigating whether Oxford Industries officers were in possession of material information regarding the forthcoming guidance reduction at the time of these transactions. The stock declined 17% in the sessions following the announcement, erasing significant shareholder value.

If you purchased Oxford Industries shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OXM Investigation

Q: What is the OXM securities investigation about?A: A securities investigation has been initiated concerning Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 17% after the company disclosed a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OXM investigation?A: Investors who purchased OXM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OXM investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my OXM shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OXM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose SueWallSt?A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com