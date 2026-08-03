The new feeding and storage collection brings OXO's human-centered approach to one of the fastest-growing categories in the home, making everyday pet care simpler, cleaner, and better designed.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, OXO has challenged the idea that everyday products should simply be functional. By combining thoughtful design with a deep understanding of how people live, the brand has reimagined everything from kitchen tools and coffee makers to cleaning and organization. Today, OXO brings that same approach to pet care with a new collection of feeding and food storage solutions designed to make everyday life better for pets and the people who love them.

OXO Brings Its Thoughtful Design Philosophy to Pet Care OXO Brings Its Thoughtful Design Philosophy to Pet Care

As pet ownership has evolved, so have consumer expectations. Today's pet parents expect products that solve real problems without sacrificing thoughtful design. OXO saw an opportunity to rethink everyday feeding and storage through the same lens that has guided the brand for decades: understanding real frustrations and creating intuitive, beautifully designed solutions that improve everyday routines.

"At OXO, we've always believed thoughtful design has the power to improve everyday life," said Larry Witt, President, Home & Outdoor at Helen of Troy. "Pet parents shouldn't have to compromise between performance and design. We approached this collection the same way we approach every OXO product: by understanding everyday frustrations and creating thoughtful solutions that make caring for pets simpler, cleaner, and more enjoyable."

The launch reflects OXO's continued commitment to bringing exceptional design to everyday categories where thoughtful innovation can make the biggest difference. Designed to address shared challenges pet parents face, including messy mealtimes, fast eaters and bulky food storage, the collection combines intuitive functionality with a clean, modern aesthetic.

Launching August 3, 2026, the feeding collection includes:

Nonslip Bowls (1, 2, and 4 Cup): A stainless-steel bowl with a removable, weighted nonslip base that helps prevent tipping while making cleanup easy.

A stainless-steel bowl with a removable, weighted nonslip base that helps prevent tipping while making cleanup easy. Easy Clean Slow Feeder Bowls: A removable silicone insert encourages slower eating and allows the bowl to be cleaned thoroughly.

A removable silicone insert encourages slower eating and allows the bowl to be cleaned thoroughly. Easy Clean Feeding Mat: Raised edges help contain spills and keep feeding areas cleaner.

Raised edges help contain spills and keep feeding areas cleaner. Adjustable Elevated Feeder: Adjustable height settings provide a more comfortable feeding position for pets while complementing modern home décor.

Every product reflects OXO's commitment to thoughtful details that simplify everyday routines, from removable components and easy-to-clean materials to intuitive features that improve the experience for both pets and their owners. Later this year, OXO will expand the collection with thoughtfully designed storage solutions that help keep food, treats and everyday pet essentials fresh, organized and easily accessible.

The storage collection includes:

Airtight Treat Container (8 oz): One-handed dispensing and an airtight seal help keep treats fresh.

One-handed dispensing and an airtight seal help keep treats fresh. Multi-Purpose Container: A stackable storage solution for treats, toys, leashes, and other pet essentials.

A stackable storage solution for treats, toys, leashes, and other pet essentials. Airtight Food Containers with Scoop (Small, 25 lb., and 35 lb.): Airtight storage with easy-open latches, integrated scoops, wheels on select sizes, angled bases for easier dispensing, and clear visibility into food levels.

Availability

The OXO Pet feeding collection will be available beginning August 3, 2026, at major retailers nationwide, oxo.com and Amazon. Pet food storage solutions will launch in late 2026.

About OXO

For over three decades, OXO, a Helen of Troy Limited (Nasdaq: HELE) brand, has been a leader in innovative, award-winning design, known for creating products that enhance everyday life. Since launching the iconic OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler in 1990, OXO continues to challenge the status quo by anticipating needs and crafting modern, functional tools that solve everyday problems. Today, OXO offers a wide range of products across multiple home categories including cooking, baking, cleaning, storage, organization, coffee, and baby essentials. With over 100 design awards worldwide, OXO's products are proudly displayed in prestigious institutions like the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, OXO donates 1% of its annual sales to environmental causes. Discover how OXO is making every day better at www.oxo.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (Nasdaq: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

Media Contact:

OXO

Ibadete Ferko, PR Manager

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SOURCE OXO International Ltd