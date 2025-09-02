OXO Announces 2025 Chefs in Residence: Fariyal Abdullahi and Danielle Sepsy Join for a New Season Inspired by Bold Flavors and Heritage

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OXO, an award-winning consumer brand from the Home & Outdoor business segment of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), kicks off the fifth year of its acclaimed Chefs in Residence program by welcoming two dynamic new culinary voices: Executive Chef at Hav & Mar, Fariyal Abdullahi and Founder of The Hungry Gnome, Danielle Sepsy.

Now entering its fifth year, the OXO Chefs in Residence program continues to evolve with a renewed focus on emotional storytelling and globally inspired cooking. This year's theme, Cook the Mood, taps into the deep connection people have with food, exploring feelings that range from nostalgia and pride to joy and comfort. Cook the Mood transforms everyday meals into meaningful moments, while showcasing the power of OXO's thoughtfully designed tools to help home cooks bring those sentiments to life.

"I'm thrilled to join OXO's Chef in Residence program and to share recipes from cherished childhood memories," said Chef Danielle Sepsy. "I hope to inspire more home cooks to be bold, creative and to find their own spark in the kitchen."

Throughout the campaign Chefs Danielle and Fariyal will share globally inspired recipes that tap into personal memories and cultural touchstones. From Danielle's Cinnamon Buns (Pride) and Cacio E Pepe Pastina (Nostalgia) to Fariyal's Doro Wat (Joy) and Biryani (Comfort), each dish connects emotion with culinary expression—encouraging home cooks to get creative and "Cook the Mood" in their own kitchens.

"The memories created in everyday kitchens are fundamental," said Chef Fariyal Abdullahi. "With OXO, I'm excited to help people discover how food can bring emotion, heritage, and technique together in a way that feels truly personal."

The campaign will roll out across OXO's digital and social platforms throughout the year, with original recipes, blog features, and hands-on tips shared by both chefs. To explore recipes and meet the Chefs in Residence, visit:( www.oxo.com/chefs-in-residence ), YouTube ( www.youtube.com/oxo ), TikTok ( www.tiktok.com/@oxo_us ), and Instagram channel (www.instagram.com/oxo).

Meet OXO's New Chefs in Residence

Fariyal Abdullahi

Born in Ethiopia, Fariyal Abdullahi grew up inspired by her mother's cooking and the communal spirit of family meals. Though she earned a degree in Clinical Child Psychology in the U.S., her passion for food led her to the Culinary Institute of America and on a culinary journey through 59 countries. She honed her craft at the three-Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen before rising through the ranks at top U.S. restaurants. Now the Executive Chef at Marcus Samuelsson's Hav & Mar in NYC, Abdullahi blends her Ethiopian heritage with sustainable practices and bold flavors. Her dishes have been featured at the Met Gala and in Vogue, while featuring as a judge on Food Network's Chopped, Alex vs America, and the Roku series Celebrity Family Food Battle. A 2024 James Beard Award Finalist, Abdullahi is also the co-founder of Take Care of Home, a nonprofit building schools and providing clean water in rural Ethiopia. Through her work, she continues to inspire a more inclusive and impactful culinary world.

Danielle Sepsy

Danielle Sepsy is the founder and creator of The Hungry Gnome, a Long Island City-based wholesale bakery that sells baked goods to more than 300 wholesale accounts, from New York favorites like Joe Coffee and Birch Coffee to 35,000 feet in the sky with JetBlue. She also ships her baked goods directly to consumers via thehungrygnome.com. Danielle is known as "The Scone Queen" by her fans, who she affectionately calls her "Gnomies." Her buttery scones, biscuits, muffins, chocolate chip cookies, and Nutella banana bread have received praise from celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Dan Levy, Amy Schumer, and Whoopi Goldberg. Danielle was a finalist and fan favorite on Max's "The Big Brunch," a cooking competition show meets docu-series produced and hosted by Dan Levy. On social media, Danielle is known for her unique approach to cooking and baking which she refers to as "innovative nostalgia." She takes the classics we know and love and puts an elevated spin on them. In her content she regularly features dishes from her Italian American culture, mouth-watering baked goods, and even funny moments with her very close-knit Long Island, Italian family. Be sure to look out for Danielle's debut cookbook "The Scone Queen Bakes" coming out in Spring 2026 with Knopf Publishers.

About Chefs in Residence

The OXO Chefs in Residence program offers a captivating culinary experience that celebrates creativity, innovation, and simplicity in the kitchen. Viewers can look forward to engaging content, including behind-the-scenes glimpses into the chefs' routines, and practical tips for enhancing their cooking with OXO's award-winning tools.

About OXO

For over three decades, OXO has been a leader in innovative, award-winning design, known for creating products that enhance everyday life. Since launching the iconic OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler in 1990, OXO continues to challenge the status quo by anticipating needs and crafting modern, functional tools that solve everyday problems. Today, OXO offers a wide range of products across multiple home categories including cooking, baking, cleaning, storage, organization, coffee, and baby essentials. With over 100 design awards worldwide, OXO's products are proudly displayed in prestigious institutions like the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, OXO donates 1% of its annual sales to environmental causes. Discover how OXO is making every day better at www.oxo.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon, and Olive & June. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

