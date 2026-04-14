Pacaso Adds Charles Street Residence to Its London Collection, Deepening Its Presence in Mayfair

The launch follows strong buyer demand across Pacaso's existing London homes and signals the company's conviction that London's most prestigious neighborhoods remain among the most compelling co-ownership markets in the world.

"Mayfair sets the standard. There's no other neighborhood in London — or arguably anywhere — that carries the same combination of heritage, elegance, and sheer desirability," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso. "Charles Street is the kind of address that speaks for itself, and we're proud to bring it to buyers who want to own here without the full cost and complexity of sole ownership. The demand we've seen across our London homes tells us this market is only getting stronger."

Spanning 1,733 square feet, Charles Street is a study in what Pacaso calls "classical elegance meets contemporary craftsmanship." Herringbone oak flooring, soaring high ceilings, and expansive windows set the tone throughout. The chef's kitchen is appointed with Gaggenau and Miele appliances, Dornbracht tapware, and stone countertops — a workspace worthy of its surroundings. Bathrooms are finished in marble and porcelain with custom vanities, heated towel rails, and under-floor heating throughout.

The home is fully equipped with a Crestron lighting system, Banham security, video entry, comfort cooling, and 24-hour concierge service — delivering the kind of seamless, turnkey experience that defines Pacaso ownership at its finest.

Ownership shares at Charles Street are priced at $1,395,000 USD for a 1/8 interest. To explore availability or browse Pacaso's full London collection, visit www.pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home. Pacaso curates private residences in top destinations worldwide, with exceptional design and amenities. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, handles maintenance and scheduling, and ensures seamless resale through its proprietary platform.

SOURCE Pacaso