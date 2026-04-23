Pacaso Debuts in the Tuscany Countryside with Casa Bianca, Its First Home in the Heart of Italy

Nestled in the pristine Val d'Orcia region of Tuscany — a UNESCO World Heritage landscape — Castiglioncello del Trinoro is not a destination most travelers find by chance. The village commands sweeping panoramas of the surrounding Tuscan landscape: hills and valleys, vineyards and fields of green and gold. It is a place defined by slowness, beauty, and an almost complete absence of the ordinary. Casa Bianca places co-owners inside the heart of the village, not just nearby.

"Tuscany has long represented a kind of ideal — a life lived more deliberately, in a place of extraordinary beauty," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso. "With Casa Bianca, we're bringing that vision within reach for owners who want more than a vacation. They want a home in Italy. A place that is genuinely theirs."

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence spans approximately 2,400 square feet of stone-walled interiors shaped by centuries of Tuscan craft. Exposed wood beams, herringbone tile floors, arched doorways, and terracotta details speak to the home's deep architectural roots, while a fully appointed chef's kitchen, en suite bedrooms, and a private courtyard with open countryside vistas ensure modern comfort. A wine cellar completes the picture.

What distinguishes Casa Bianca from a typical countryside villa is the village itself.

Casa Bianca owners have access to the public amenities of a nearby boutique hotel just a short walk away — including a spa, pool, cooking classes, and acclaimed restaurant dining — all without leaving the hilltop. It is an unusual combination: the privacy and scale of a private home, set within a living community, with hotel-grade services available on foot.

The location is equally compelling beyond the village walls. Casa Bianca sits approximately two hours north of Rome and less than two hours south of Florence, within easy reach of Siena, Montalcino, and Montepulciano. The great hill towns, wine estates, and cultural sites that define the Tuscan imagination are all within a short drive.

Co-ownership of Casa Bianca is available starting at €465,000 euros ($549,000 USD) for a 1/8 share. As with all Pacaso homes, the residence will be fully furnished, professionally managed, and available for scheduling through Pacaso's SmartStay™ system from the first day of ownership.

To explore co-ownership opportunities at Casa Bianca or learn more about Pacaso homes in Italy and beyond, visit www.pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home. Pacaso curates private residences in top destinations worldwide, with exceptional design and amenities. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, handles maintenance and scheduling, and ensures seamless resale through its proprietary platform.

SOURCE Pacaso