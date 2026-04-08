Pacific Mind Health Releases Free De-Escalation Guide to Help People Manage Emotional Triggers in the Moment

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health has released a FREE downloadable guide, How to De-Escalate a Trigger Before It Takes Over, designed to help people recognize early signs of emotional escalation and respond in a calmer, more intentional way.

When emotional triggers hit, the brain's threat response can activate quickly, leading to racing thoughts, tension, irritability, or shutdown. This new guide provides a simple, practical framework to help individuals interrupt that cycle before reactions intensify.

Emotional triggers can show up in everyday moments, like a stressful conversation, a tight deadline, or feeling overwhelmed at work. When they hit, reactions can feel automatic. The key is learning to notice them early and slow things down.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE DE-ESCALATION GUIDE

"Many people feel like their reactions happen automatically, especially in moments of stress or overwhelm," said Joshua Flatow, MD, medical director and chief psychiatrist at Pacific Mind Health. "But with the right tools, it's possible to slow things down and create space between the trigger and the response."

The De-Escalation Guide includes:

Common early warning signs of emotional triggers

A simple 4-step reset to reduce intensity in the moment

A guided breathing technique to calm the nervous system

Tips on when to seek additional support

Rather than focusing on avoiding triggers altogether, the guide emphasizes awareness and early intervention. The goal is to help people notice what's happening in their body and mind before emotions take over.

"Emotional reactions aren't the problem. Losing a sense of control is what can feel overwhelming," said Flatow. "This guide helps people recognize those early shifts and respond in a way that feels more steady and manageable."

Designed to be simple and easy to use in real time, the guide can be referenced during stressful moments or practiced ahead of time to build emotional resilience.

The De-Escalation Guide is available now as a free download at pacificmindhealth.com and is part of Pacific Mind Health's ongoing effort to provide accessible, skills-based mental health resources for the community.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Millicent Skiles

Title: Content Marketing Manager

Company Name: Pacific Mind Health

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://pacificmindhealth.com

About Pacific Mind Health

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and interventional psychiatry services in California. The practice offers personalized, evidence-based care including psychiatry, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), ketamine, and Spravato® (esketamine). Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

SOURCE Pacific Mind Health