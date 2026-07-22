Pacific Mind Health Releases Free Guide to Help Employees Recognize and Manage Workplace Stress

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health has released a free downloadable guide, Surviving and Thriving Through Workplace Stress, designed to help employees recognize the difference between everyday stress and burnout, and give them practical tools to manage both.

Workplace stress is often treated as a personal shortcoming rather than what it usually is: a mismatch between demands and resources.

Work-related stress is one of the most common reasons people seek mental health support, yet many employees wait until they've reached a breaking point before asking for help. This new guide offers a clear, practical framework for identifying stress early and responding to it before it builds into something harder to manage.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE SURVIVING AND THRIVING THROUGH WORKPLACE STRESS GUIDE

"So many people wait until they're completely burned out before they consider getting support," said Veronica Calkins, LCSW, supervising clinical psychotherapist at Pacific Mind Health. "The earlier someone can name what they're feeling and take a small, specific step, the easier it is to turn things around."

The guide includes:

A simple way to tell the difference between acute stress and burnout

Four practical strategies for managing stress day to day

A script for approaching a manager about workload or support

A workplace wellness framework based on the U.S. Surgeon General's Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being

Rather than framing stress as a personal failing, the guide encourages employees to see it as information about the gap between what's being asked of them and the resources they have to meet it. This awareness allows them to treat that gap as something they can act on, not something they have to push through alone.

"A lot of employees don't realize that asking for help at work doesn't have to mean a big, dramatic conversation," said Calkins. "It can start with one specific ask. That alone tends to make people feel less stuck."

The Surviving and Thriving Through Workplace Stress guide is available now as a free download at pacificmindhealth.com and is part of Pacific Mind Health's ongoing effort to provide accessible, skills-based mental health resources for the community.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Millicent Skiles

Title: Content Marketing Manager

Company Name: Pacific Mind Health

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://pacificmindhealth.com

About Pacific Mind Health

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and interventional psychiatry services in California. The practice offers personalized, evidence-based care including psychiatry, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), ketamine, and Spravato® (esketamine). Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

SOURCE Pacific Mind Health