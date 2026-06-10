Pacific Mind Health Releases Free Summer Travel Guide to Help People Manage Stress on the Go

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health has released a free downloadable resource, 10 Ways to Travel With More Ease, designed to help people protect their mental health while traveling and arrive feeling calmer and more grounded.

For many people, travel brings as much stress as excitement. Disrupted sleep, changing time zones, and packed itineraries can quietly wear on mood and well-being. This new guide offers simple, practical strategies to help travelers stay steady before, during, and after a trip.

While summer travel can be exciting, it can also be a source of stress, thanks to unfamiliar environments, tight schedules, and long days.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TRAVEL GUIDE

"Travel disrupts the routines that quietly support our mental health — sleep, regular meals, medication timing, and a sense of structure," said Veronica Calkins, LCSW, supervising clinical psychotherapist at Pacific Mind Health. "Small, intentional adjustments can make a real difference in how grounded a person feels along the way."

The travel guide includes:

A simple system for managing medications and dose times on the road

Tips for protecting sleep and limiting alcohol across time zones

Guidance on building in buffer time and avoiding an overpacked schedule

Grounding strategies, like packing a familiar comfort item

A reminder to plan a recovery day before returning to daily life

Rather than promising a stress-free trip, the guide focuses on realistic expectations and small habits that help travelers stay regulated when plans change. The emphasis is on flexibility and self-compassion, not perfection.

"So much travel stress comes from chasing the idea of a perfect trip," said Calkins. "This guide gives people permission to rest, ease the pressure, and treat their own well-being as part of the plan."

The 10 Ways to Travel With More Ease guide is available now as a free download at pacificmindhealth.com and is part of Pacific Mind Health's ongoing effort to provide accessible, skills-based mental health resources for the community.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Millicent Skiles

Title: Content Marketing Manager

Company Name: Pacific Mind Health

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://pacificmindhealth.com

About Pacific Mind Health

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and interventional psychiatry services in California. The practice offers personalized, evidence-based care including psychiatry, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), ketamine, and Spravato® (esketamine). Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

SOURCE Pacific Mind Health