Pacific Northwest Prepares for Increased Superyacht Traffic around Upcoming Olympics, America's Cup

The Pacific Northwest is the ideal destination for superyachts looking for breathtaking cruising waters between events, as well as availability to the region's expert maritime craftsman and specialized superyacht facilities. The Puget Sound's exceptional 1,332 miles of coastline, British Columbia's multitude of picturesque islands and inlets, and 500 miles of pristine Inside Passage waters on the way to Alaska are all within easy reach. Access to the urban hubs of Vancouver BC and Seattle, as well as numerous island ports and historic sites, make the waters of the Pacific Northwest some of the most varied and accommodating in the Pacific.

In preparation for the upcoming Pacific Rim events, members of Superyacht Northwest are completing infrastructure upgrades to accommodate increased traffic. For example, the Elliott Bay Marina in Seattle, only three miles from the heart of downtown, is replacing its superyacht moorage with state-of-the-art superyacht docks and power centers. For superyacht haul-outs, the Port of Port Angeles has completed construction of a $2 million wash-down facility that can handle vessels up to 165 feet in length. And on the north shore of Lake Union, recently completed docks at Emerald Landing are capable of mooring and providing luxury support for superyachts ranging from 80-360 feet.

"Superyacht Northwest members have the staff, the local knowledge, the facilities, and the technical expertise to handle all of the needs of superyachts and their owners, captains, and crew," said George Harris, President of the Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA), a founding member of Superyacht Northwest (SYNW). "The maritime industry across the Pacific Northwest is gearing up for what will be an exceptionally busy couple of years for superyachts in our region."

The Pacific Northwest is famously home to the Pacific fishing fleet. These single-screw vessels ply some of the harshest waters on earth in search of seafood for the tables of millions of people worldwide. When these ships need repairs, they come to the Pacific Northwest and the region's 8,000-plus maritime craftsman and service professionals, who are equally adept at servicing superyachts. Many of these superyacht services are accessible on the freshwater waterways of Seattle, through the Ballard Locks.

Superyacht Northwest is a complete resource of Pacific Northwest services and support for superyacht vessels setting sail for British Columbia, Alaska, and other destinations in the Pacific. SYNW is a one-stop destination for moorage, fueling, provisions, maintenance and repairs, haul-outs and dry-dock services, and vessel builds. Many of the Seattle-based services are freshwater based. www.synw.org

