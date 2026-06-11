PACKIT LAUNCHES THREE NEW FREEZABLE LUNCH BAG STYLES JUST IN TIME FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

New Freezable Friends, York and Houston Lunch Bags Combine Built-In Cooling Technology with Elevated Style and Everyday Convenience

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the busy back-to-school season, PackIt is expanding its lineup of innovative freezable lunch solutions with three exciting new styles designed to keep school lunches, workday meals, and on-the-go snacks fresh and ready for wherever the day leads. The new Freezable Friends Lunch Box, Freezable York Lunch Bag, and Freezable Houston Lunch Bag deliver all-day cooling without the need for separate ice packs.

PackIt's New Freezable Friends Collection

Like all PackIt products, the new collections feature the company's patented ECOFREEZE® Technology, which incorporates freezable gel directly into the walls of each bag. Users simply collapse the bag flat, freeze overnight, and pack in the morning for hours of cooling performance—no separate ice packs required.

From playful lunch boxes for little ones to elevated, commuter-friendly styles for adults, PackIt's newest collection blends thoughtful functionality with modern design—making lunchtime cooler, easier, and more stylish for every age and routine.

"Back-to-school season is one of the most important times of year for families, and we're always looking for ways to make daily routines simpler and more enjoyable," said Michelle Bowes, VP of Brand + Marketing, PackIt.

"These new lunch bags combine the cooling performance PackIt is known for with fresh new designs that help make school days easier for families. Whether packing lunches for the classroom, after-school activities, or a busy day on the go, these styles keep food fresh without the need for separate ice packs," she continued.

Meet PackIt's Newest Lunch Innovations

Freezable Friends Lunch Box – SRP $64.99 – Designed for kids on the go, the new Freezable Friends Lunch Box turns lunchtime into something fun to look forward to. Available in whimsical, kid-friendly styles like Dog, Unicorn, Fox, and Truck, each bag features character-inspired details alongside PackIt's signature built-in cooling technology.

The lunch box includes a 3D front zip pocket for extra storage, a side mesh pocket for drinks, an adjustable removable crossbody strap for hands-free carrying, and a built-in name tag for easy personalization at school or daycare.

Freezable York Lunch Bag – SRP $44.99 – Created for students and adults seeking a more elevated everyday lunch solution, the Freezable York Lunch Bag combines premium materials with practical functionality. Featuring a sleek puffer-style exterior, shiny silver hardware, and a statement woven crossbody strap, the York is designed to move effortlessly from busy school-year schedules and office commutes to travel and weekend outings.

The bag's fully opening lid and dual zipper closure make packing and access easy, while the built-in freezable gel lining keeps meals and drinks chilled for hours—without bulky ice packs. Available in black, lavender and sky blue.

Freezable Houston Lunch Bag – SRP $38.99 – The new Freezable Houston Lunch Bag was inspired by PackIt's original lunch bag with upgraded materials and added versatility. Crafted with a durable ripstop exterior and cotton blend webbing trim, the Houston is built for back-to-school routines, busy commutes, outdoor adventures, travel, and everyday use.

Its flexible roll-top closure allows users to expand or compact the bag depending on what they're packing, while the welded liner helps protect against leaks and simplifies cleanup. Multiple carry options, including a top handle and removable crossbody strap, make it easy to grab and go. Available in agave, almond, black and plum.

For more information, visit PackIt.com.

About PackIt

PackIt®, a Decamarx brand was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to impact health and well-being through delivering solutions-oriented products that empower you to make healthy lifestyle choices. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt provides smart solutions that encourage eating and drinking well, optimizing routines, and enjoying life's journey.

SOURCE PackIt