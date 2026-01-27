ELEVATE YOUR DAILY ROUTINES WITH TWO NEW INNOVATIONS FROM PACKIT®

The Freezable Market Tote (SRP $62.99) is a new style in PackIt's line of reusable grocery bags, designed to keep farm-fresh produce and perishables chilled from the checkout line to the kitchen counter. It is more than just a bag; it's a commitment to making better choices while on the go, eliminating the stress of "rushing home" and allowing for a more mindful, productive day.

This durable insulated tote features built-in ECOFREEZE® Technology and a stylish rectangular design, making it PackIt's largest capacity bag. Available in Lemonade, Teal and Magenta.

The MOD 3-In-1 Small (SRP $44.99) is the compact version of PackIt's best-selling modular lunch box, designed for flexible, organized, and fresher meals on the go. This smaller lunch box features two color-blocked compartments that can be used individually or zipped together, providing a customizable lunch-packing experience. The blue-lined compartment is fully freezable with built-in ECOFREEZE® Technology - just freeze it overnight to keep perishables, snacks, and mini meals cold for hours. The gray-lined compartment offers insulated storage for non-cold items, making it perfect for fruit and dry snacks. Both compartments include top handles for easy carrying, and the bag comes with an adjustable, removable crossbody strap for hands-free convenience. Whether it's a protein-packed breakfast for the commute, a balanced snack for a post-workout recovery, or a hearty lunch to stay fueled for a long shift, this bag is the perfect fit. Available in Sky Blue/Azure Blue and Papaya/Poppy.

"At PackIt, we believe that health is built on the foundation of daily habits," says Laci Wilson, VP of Product Development at PackIt. "With the launch of the Mod 3-In-1 Small and our new Market Tote, we wanted to create products that act as partners in our customers' wellness journeys. When you have the right tools to keep fresh, healthy food accessible, making the right choice becomes the easiest choice. These products are designed to make prepared feel attainable."

About PackIt:

PackIt®, a Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC brand, was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to impact health and well-being by delivering solutions-oriented products that empower you to make healthy lifestyle choices. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt provides smart solutions that encourage eating and drinking well, optimizing routines, and enjoying life's journey.

