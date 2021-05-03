Pacsun's PacTalks Presents "Let's Talk Anxiety"

"As complex as mental health issues are and as complex as anxiety is, sometimes the things that can help the most are simple."

The topic comes at a time when mental health is being talked about more than ever, especially in May during Mental Health Awareness Month. Earlier this year, Emma Chamberlain was announced as the face of Pacsun's Spring/Summer 2021 campaign, which focuses on self-reflection and setting intentions. Pacsun aims to provide a light, calm and creative atmosphere that encourages the prioritization of mental health and well-being for its community of young people around the country.

During her PacTalks, Emma is seen sporting the Daily Reminders Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Daily Reminders Joggers from the Pacsun x Desert Dreamer trend capsule with positive messaging launching May 14th. Pacsun will be donating 10% of proceeds from the line to Asian Mental Health Collective in addition to 10% of proceeds from the men's Pacsun Mental Health PSA collection dropping May 6th to Ali Forney Center .

The series is part of PacCares; a philanthropic initiative dedicated to the health and well-being of young people. Visit www.pacsun.com/paccares for more information.

