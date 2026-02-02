Pacsun Turns Co-Creation into Action at GRAMMY U Soundstage

Youth Retailer debuts Co-Branded Merchandise and Pacsun Collective Artist Performance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Grammy Weekend celebrated the biggest names in music, Pacsun showed up for the artists and professionals shaping what comes next, grounded in a purpose-driven approach centered on co-creation, access, and cultural participation.

On Friday, January 30, Pacsun had a presence at the first-ever GRAMMY U Masterclass and Soundstage events, part of GRAMMY House, an evening dedicated to uplifting the next generation of music creators in Los Angeles during Grammy Weekend. The activation furthered Pacsun's long-standing connection to music as a core brand pillar and its belief that brands can play a meaningful role in creating pathways for young talent at pivotal moments in their careers.

GRAMMY U is the Recording Academy's program for college students and emerging professionals pursuing careers across the music industry, offering education, mentorship, and access to industry networks. That mission closely aligns with Pacsun's youth-first ethos and its commitment to building with the next generation through shared creative platforms and real-world opportunities.

As the first-ever GRAMMY U festival, the Soundstage featured three stages with live music performed by GRAMMY U members and emerging talent, alongside special performances by GRAMMY nominees Durand Bernarr and Los Wizzards. Throughout the evening, activations were designed to uplift and celebrate the next generation of music creators and professionals.

At the Masterclass and Soundstage events, Pacsun gave away custom collaborative merchandise, including apparel and bags, designed to celebrate GRAMMY U, reinforcing the brand's belief that fashion, music, and community are interconnected and that co-creation and visibility matter at the earliest stages of creative careers.

That philosophy was further reflected through The Pacsun Collective, the brand's platform dedicated to collaborating with and elevating emerging artists and creators. As part of the evening's programming, Acoya, a Pacsun Collective artist, was invited by GRAMMY U to perform, demonstrating how Pacsun's investment in young talent extends beyond brand collaborations and into meaningful cultural moments. Additional Pacsun Collective artists, Abrieel and Michael J. Woodward, were also in attendance.

By showing up at GRAMMY House through GRAMMY U, and supporting artists like Acoya, Pacsun reinforced its role as a purpose-driven brand that actively helps build pathways for the next generation to be seen, heard, and supported. Music remains a core pillar for Pacsun, serving as both an inspiration and an active platform for participation, access, and creative expression.

Images from the event can be accessed here.

SOURCE Pacsun