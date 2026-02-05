PACSUN CAPTURES THE ELECTRIC SPIRIT OF GEN Z IN ITS SPRING 2026 CAMPAIGN

The campaign channels a youthful spirit defined by movement, real connection, and unapologetic self-expression. Pacsun approaches Spring through an elevated yet romantically authentic lens, with styles intentionally designed for how Gen Z actually dresses. Effortless pieces that speak loudly of tasteful prints, rich textures, and lively colors. Shot across Rio – from the painted steps of Escadaria Selarón and the rhythm of the General Osório fruit market to the shores of Ipanema Beach – each setting captures the city's real spirit and the lives that move through it. As a top destination for Gen Z travelers according to Airbnb data, Brazil is the perfect backdrop to reinforce this adventurous mindset where style is empowering, creative and carefree. Insights from The Youth Report by Pacsun show that comfort and confidence continue to drive Gen Z shopping behaviors, making it essential that the campaign organically evoke those same emotions.

For women, the collection introduces fresh swim and warm-weather staples, including new bikinis, denim shorts and skirts, terry cloth mini shorts, feminine tube tops and tanks with crochet and beading details, and relaxed long jeans. Women's swim sits at the heart of the drop, defined by bright hues, high-cut detailing and distinctive silhouettes. For men, the focus shifts to stylish casual pieces such as short-sleeve camp shirts, crochet collared tees, artistic jackets, printed long denim, and lightweight layers designed for understated styling. Beyond trends, the collections were curated to inspire consumers to create their own personal style.

"The energy and openness of Brazilian youth culture aligned naturally with how Pacsun designs and styles its collections," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "By working with Brazilian talent, local businesses, and community spaces, this campaign reflects our commitment to showing up responsibly, honoring creativity, and showcasing culture through fashion. Embracing the spaces that inspired us helped translate the campaign in a captivating way."

Guided by a purpose-driven approach, Pacsun voluntarily supported local environmental, cultural, and preservation initiatives during production. This included clothing donations, beach conservation efforts, community programs in Pedra do Sal, and the preservation of the Brazilian flag painting on Eduardo Jansen Street. These efforts underscore Pacsun's dedication to engaging respectfully with communities and setting the standard for other retailers that shoot abroad. The brand is proud to celebrate Rio while supporting the people and places that make it so special.

Consumers can further explore and interact with the Spring 2026 campaign through the PS Community Hub, Pacsun's digital platform connecting creators, style inspiration, and community.

Explore new spring arrivals online at www.Pacsun.com and in-stores nationwide.

Campaign assets can be downloaded HERE.

