Pactman Launches Free Nonprofit Check Report, Taking Direct Aim at the Nonprofit Verification Status Quo

New tool gives compliance teams, donors, grantmakers, and platforms a fast, free way to generate nonprofit check reports for any U.S. nonprofit.

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge Software, creator of Pactman, today announced the launch of its Nonprofit Check Report, a compliance-focused tool designed to help grantmakers, donation platforms, compliance officers, foundations, and donors quickly review U.S. nonprofit eligibility and risk signals before money moves.

The free report is now available at:

https://pactman.org/nonprofitcheckplus-api/free-nonprofitcheck-report

Nonprofit Check Report

"Nonprofit verification has become too slow, too gated, and too oriented around research platforms instead of real-world compliance decisions," said Jim Jordan, Head of Marketing at Pactman. "Pactman's Nonprofit Check Report is built for the moment when someone simply needs to know: can we work with this nonprofit, can we fund this nonprofit, and are there obvious compliance issues we should review before moving forward?"

A Direct Challenge to Candid/GuideStar

Candid/GuideStar is widely known in the nonprofit sector as a major source of nonprofit profile, research, and charity verification information. Pactman is not trying to clone that experience.

Pactman is going after a sharper use case: fast, compliance-first nonprofit checks that are easy to generate, easy to understand, and immediately useful.

The free version of Pactman's Nonprofit Check Report is designed to give users a quick report for any nonprofit in the United States, making it especially useful for compliance officers, grantmakers, donation platforms, corporate giving teams, donors, and developers building nonprofit compliance infrastructure.

"Candid/GuideStar became the default because the market needed nonprofit data," Jordan said. "But the next wave is not just about having a giant database. It is about making nonprofit compliance checks accessible at the exact moment decisions are being made. That is the gap Pactman is attacking."

Built for Action, Not Just Research

The Nonprofit Check Report is part of Pactman's broader Nonprofit Check Plus initiative, which focuses on nonprofit verification, compliance reporting, and API-based nonprofit checks.

Unlike traditional research-heavy workflows, Pactman's report is designed around practical compliance questions: Is the organization identifiable as a U.S. nonprofit? What verification signals should be reviewed? Are there compliance or eligibility indicators that deserve attention? Can a funder, platform, or donor quickly generate a report before taking the next step?

"Free is not a gimmick here," Jordan said. "It is a market statement. If someone wants to check a nonprofit before giving, funding, onboarding, or partnering, that first report should be easy to access."

Availability

Pactman's Nonprofit Check Report is available now. Users can generate a free sample report for any U.S. nonprofit at:

https://pactman.org/nonprofitcheckplus-api/free-nonprofitcheck-report

About Pactman

Pactman is building nonprofit verification and compliance infrastructure for the giving economy. Its Nonprofit Check Plus products help platforms, grantmakers, compliance teams, and donors verify nonprofit organizations, review compliance signals, and make better-informed decisions before funds move.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact: Jim Jordan, [email protected], +1-205-973-6939, www.trypledge.org ; www.pactman.org

SOURCE Pledge Software