Pactman Simplifies Nonprofit Verification for Developers with New Compliance API Portal

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge Software (the creator of Pactman: www.pactman.org) today announced automated developer onboarding for its Nonprofit Check Plus API, a move aimed at reducing friction for platforms that must verify nonprofit legitimacy amid heightened federal scrutiny of funding and aid flows under NSPM-7.

Start in 30 seconds

The update enables developers to begin using the API in as little as 30 seconds through a new self-service portal that removes manual approvals and credit card requirements for the free tier. Developers can instantly generate and regenerate access tokens, monitor API usage in real time, and upgrade to higher tiers as their needs scale.

The Nonprofit Check Plus API helps platforms validate nonprofit compliance and regulatory standing by aggregating data from authoritative government and compliance sources. The service is designed for use cases where due diligence and verification are critical, including fundraising platforms, grantmaking workflows, payment processors, and compliance-driven marketplaces.

NSPM-7 emphasizes stronger oversight and risk management in U.S. foreign assistance and funding programs, increasing demand for scalable, programmatic tools that can verify nonprofit legitimacy before funds are disbursed or partnerships formed.

To support faster adoption, Pactman also has released code examples and implementation guides, allowing developers to move from signup to first successful API call with minimal setup.

The company said the enhancements were built to help engineering teams embed nonprofit compliance checks earlier in their workflows, reducing downstream risk while keeping integration overhead low.

The API's free tier remains available without a credit card requirement, allowing developers to test and integrate compliance checks without upfront cost.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jim Jordan, [email protected], +1-205-973-6939, www.trypledge.org; www.pactman.org

Pledge Software is a mission-driven technology company building infrastructure that promotes trust, transparency, and regulatory compliance across the nonprofit ecosystem. Through its Pactman.org platform, the company provides free public nonprofit profiles and API products that help developers, funders, and platforms verify nonprofit legitimacy and support more accountable giving and grantmaking.

SOURCE Pledge Software