PAINE SCHWARTZ PARTNERS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO CONDUCT OPEN-MARKET PURCHASES OF SUJA LIFE SHARES

PSP did not sell any shares in Suja Life's initial public offering and expects to increase its ownership through open-market purchases

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC, together with its affiliated investment funds and entities (collectively, "PSP"), today announced its intention to purchase shares of Class A common stock ("Common Stock") of Suja Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUJA) ("Suja Life") in open-market transactions.

PSP has been an investor in Suja Life since August 2021 and did not sell any shares in connection with Suja Life's initial public offering. Based solely on information publicly disclosed by Suja Life, PSP believes the current trading price of Suja Life's Common Stock presents a company-specific investment opportunity for PSP.

"We believe Suja Life is a strong business with a leading portfolio of plant-based, better-for-you beverages that consumers love, and with long-term potential. Our view of Suja Life's strategy and underlying fundamentals has not changed," said Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Paine Schwartz Partners.

Purchases by PSP, if any, would be made in the open market, subject to applicable securities laws. The timing, size and amount of any purchases would be determined by PSP in its discretion based on market conditions, the trading price of Suja Life's Common Stock and other factors PSP considers relevant. PSP undertakes no obligation to purchase any specific amount of Common Stock, and there can be no assurance that PSP will purchase any shares of Common Stock at all. PSP reserves the right to delay, suspend or discontinue purchases at any time without further announcement.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on PSP's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to PSP. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, PSP's intention to purchase shares of Common Stock, the estimated timing and size of such purchases, if any, and PSP's views on its investments and on Suja Life's business and long-term potential.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from PSP's expectations include, among other things: Suja Life's future business and financial results and the trading price of its Common Stock. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent PSP's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that the actual future results may be materially different from what PSP expects. Except as required by law, PSP assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

PSP Contact:

Paine Schwartz Media Contact

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

SOURCE Paine Schwartz Partners