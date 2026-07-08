Paine Schwartz Partners Completes Structured Minority Investment in AMFRESH Group and its Subsidiary BLOOM FRESH

Investment by Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund VI deepens the firm's longstanding partnership with AMFRESH and BLOOM FRESH and its leadership position in agricultural genetics

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, today announced that Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund VI ("Fund VI") has completed a structured minority investment in AMFRESH Group ("AMFRESH"), the family-owned, vertically integrated global fresh produce leader, and its subsidiary BLOOM FRESH International ("BLOOM" or the "Company"), the world's leading multi-fruit breeding and intellectual property licensing platform. The investment expands Paine Schwartz's longstanding partnership with AMFRESH, BLOOM's controlling shareholder, and builds on Paine Schwartz's 20-plus year track record in agricultural genetics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BLOOM is one of the highest-quality platforms in global agriculture. Formed in 2023 through the combination of two leading fruit breeders, Special New Fruit Licensing ("SNFL") and International Fruit Genetics ("IFG"), BLOOM combines complementary gene pools to accelerate innovation in flavor, disease resistance, climate resilience, and water efficiency. Today, the Company develops and licenses more than 100 proprietary varieties of table grapes, cherries, blueberries, and raisins to over 3,000 growers across 26 countries. BLOOM's asset-light royalty model generates durable, multi-decade recurring revenue, industry-leading margins, and robust free cash flow conversion.

The investment builds on Paine Schwartz's long history with the Company and was offered exclusively to Paine Schwartz on a proprietary, bilateral basis, reflecting the strength of the eight-year relationship with AMFRESH. Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund V first invested in SNFL in 2019, providing access to world-class specialty crop and genetics expertise, helping accelerate the Company's licensing strategy, and supporting geographic expansion in key growing regions. In 2023, Fund V sold a portion of its stake to EQT, supporting the transformative combination of SNFL and IFG that created BLOOM. The Fund VI investment (along with additional co-investment being offered to investors) supports the continued growth of AMFRESH, a leading vertically integrated fresh produce platform spanning genetics, farming, and retail services with a differentiated business model that drives long-term customer stickiness.

"Having successfully invested in agricultural genetics for over 20 years, Paine Schwartz has long been anchored by the foundational thesis that genetics are the most critical agricultural inputs, with significant value capture potential," said Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz. "We believe BLOOM is one of the highest-quality platforms in global agriculture and we are proud to continue deepening our relationship with BLOOM and AMFRESH."

"Paine Schwartz has been a trusted partner to our business for years, bringing deep expertise in specialty crops and genetics, as well as a genuine alignment with our long-term vision," said Alvaro Muñoz, Chief Executive Officer of AMFRESH. "Expanding our partnership through this investment reinforces our shared commitment to building the world's leading fruit-breeding and innovation platform."

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

About BLOOM FRESH International

BLOOM FRESH™ International is one of the world's largest premium fruit-breeding companies and a global leader in fruit innovation. BLOOM FRESH™ stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With almost 50 years of combined experience, BLOOM FRESH™ uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, cherry, blueberry, and raisin varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM FRESH™ will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. BLOOM FRESH™ stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide. For further information, please see www.bloomfreshglobal.com.

About AMFRESH Group

AMFRESH Group is a global agrifood innovation company shaping the future of fresh food through innovation, science, and technology. Through its vertically integrated business model, the Group combines proprietary genetics and breeding, agriscience, biotechnology, sustainable farming, and global commercialization to translate scientific innovation into commercial impact at scale. With more than 95 years of expertise, AMFRESH operates in over 60 countries and employs more than 12,000 people worldwide. The Group partners with many of the world's leading retailers and growers to deliver differentiated products, trusted supply, and innovation across the fresh food value chain, helping build healthier, more resilient, and more sustainable food systems. For further information, please see www.amfresh.com.

Contacts:

Paine Schwartz Media Contact

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

AMFRESH Media Contact

Patricia Sagarminaga

[email protected]

+34 669161941

SOURCE Paine Schwartz Partners