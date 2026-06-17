Farmer-Owned, Sister-Owned Brand Celebrates National Dairy Month With Food Truck Activations in New York and Pennsylvania

WESTFIELD, Pa., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of this year's June National Dairy Month celebration, Painterland Sisters is officially declaring the first-ever National Skyr Yogurt Day on June 26th, an intentional moment dedicated to recognizing skyr as a fast-growing, high-protein category redefining modern dairy. The day celebrates American dairy in its best form while paying homage to the Icelandic traditions behind skyr. Known for its thick, creamy texture and naturally high protein content, skyr is increasingly being recognized as the next evolution of yogurt for today's health-conscious consumers.

Painterland Sisters Declares First-Ever National Skyr Yogurt Day

Skyr started in Iceland, born from necessity, passed from generation to generation, and made by hand in the shadow of fjords. Today, in the rolling Appalachian hills of Pennsylvania at Painterland Sisters, the fourth generation of organic dairy farmers carries on their family's farming traditions while embracing a new one of their own: the centuries-old Icelandic craft of skyr-making. Though separated by an ocean, the grazing landscapes, rugged terrain, and farming values that shaped skyr in Iceland, share the same spirit at Painterland Sisters today.

While Iceland's fjord-carved mountains shaped a food culture built on survival and stewardship, the Northern Appalachians shaped ours. Crafted in partnership with a 10th-generation Icelandic skyr maker, Painterland Sisters pairs the heritage of Icelandic skyr with organic dairy from their family farm and others like it to create a simply yummy dairy product for the modern consumer. The Icelandic-style organic skyr yogurt is high in protein, lactose-free, made with real dairy, and packed with probiotics.

"We're proud to create a holiday that celebrates dairy in a way that honors Icelandic tradition and aligns with where consumers are headed. National Dairy Month is about honoring the dairy industry and the farmers who make it possible," said Stephanie Painter, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Painterland Sisters. "For us, that story starts with organic regenerative dairy farming and continues through every cup of skyr we produce".

The brand will roll out an immersive National Skyr Yogurt Day branded food truck pop-up across Pennsylvania and New York in celebration, featuring free Icelandic-style skyr samples and complimentary flower bouquets for the first 100 people at each stop. The activation takes place in the following locations:

Philadelphia, PA (Friday, June 26 at 10:00AM - 4:00PM): Rittenhouse Square (210 W Rittenhouse Square)

Rittenhouse Square (210 W Rittenhouse Square) Manhattan, New York (Saturday, June 27 at 9:00AM - 12:00PM): East Village (540 E 14th St Service Rd)

East Village (540 E 14th St Service Rd) Brooklyn, New York (Saturday, June 27 at 1:00PM - 3:00PM): Williamsburg (241 Bedford Ave)

Designed to celebrate all the goodness dairy and skyr have to offer, the activation will also include educational touchpoints highlighting organic regenerative dairy farming, nutrient density, and the role of dairy in a modern wellness-focused diet.

Further, Painterland Sisters is extending a nationwide offer to consumers across the country to experience its single-serve skyr yogurts, welcoming all to celebrate National Skyr Yogurt Day. The brand wants people near and far to taste the delicious and creamy magic of Icelandic-style skyr yogurt. They will be reimbursing the first 2,500 individual purchases of their 5.3oz skyr yogurts from participating retail locations via the platform, Aisle, made on either June 26 or June 27, 2026. For terms and more information on how to participate in this and submit your receipts for reimbursement check out their website at painterlandsisters.com/pages/nsyd.

"Skyr represents a really exciting shift in the dairy aisle," said Hayley Painter, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Painterland Sisters. "We see it as a modern staple that connects us to the nourishing legacy of past generations, and National Skyr Yogurt Day is our way of putting a flag in the ground for that future."

Founded by sisters and fourth-generation dairy farmers Stephanie and Hayley Painter, the brand was built to preserve their family's organic regenerative dairy farm, support others like it, and reconnect consumers to the source of their food. National Dairy Month is an opportunity for Painterland Sisters to highlight its commitment to organic regenerative dairy farming, nutrient-rich products, and a farmer-led supply chain rooted in transparency and sustainability.

For more information about Painterland Sisters, please visit www.painterlandsisters.com.

About Painterland Sisters

Painterland Sisters is a woman-owned, family-owned and farmer-owned organic lactose-free skyr yogurt brand. Their mission is to connect consumers with the direct source of their food while restoring the health of the land, communities, and people through the use of organic regenerative agriculture practices. With their simply yummy and nutrient-dense yogurt sourced from their organic family farm and others like it, Painterland Sisters is dedicated to supporting American farmers and providing consumers with a wholesome and delicious product.

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SOURCE Painterland Sisters