Painterland Sisters Teams Up With USA Olympic Women's Curling Team

The Mission-Driven Dairy Brand Fuels Olympians On and Off the Ice

WESTFIELD, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Painterland Sisters , the mission-driven dairy brand founded by fourth-generation organic regenerative dairy farmers Stephanie and Hayley Painter, has partnered with USA Curling's Women's Team representing the United States at the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The collaboration brings together two sister-led teams united by shared values of resilience, performance, and purpose whether it's on the ice, the farm, and beyond.

Team Peterson

Painterland Sisters' organic, Icelandic-style skyr yogurt is powering the women's curling team in their high-stakes competition as they head to Milan for the Winter Olympics. Prized for its thoughtful ingredients, protein-packed, and creamy texture, the yogurt keeps the team energized throughout the Games.

"Curling demands long days, focus, and endurance both physically and mentally," said Tabitha Peterson, the skip of Team Peterson. "Painterland Sisters' organic skyr has become part of our daily routine because it keeps us satisfied and fueled with real nutrition on and off the ice. Plus, we love that it was founded by two passionate sisters!"

Painterland Sisters was founded by Stephanie and Hayley Painter, fourth-generation farmers on a mission to preserve their family's organic regenerative dairy farm, and others like it, while reconnecting people to the source of their food. As Whole Foods Market declares 2026 the "Year of the Female Farmer," Painterland Sisters stands at the forefront of this movement – amplifying the growing influence of women shaping the future of food and agriculture. The brand's organic, lactose-free skyr yogurt is made with simple ingredients, packed with protein and probiotics, and crafted to support farmers, athletes, and families alike.

"This partnership is about so much more than fueling elite athletes," said Stephanie and Hayley Painter, Co-Founders of Painterland Sisters. "It's about celebrating women who show up every day for their teams, their families, and their communities. Team Peterson embodies everything we stand for, and we're honored to support them on their Olympic journey. We can't wait to visit Minnesota after the Games are over and learn how to curl from the best female curlers around."

Team Peterson brings an extraordinary track record to the upcoming Games, including multiple Olympic appearances as well as numerous World and National Championship titles. Elite athletes, some of whom are new moms, and all of whom are working professionals navigating demanding careers alongside world-class competition, Team Peterson is comprised of Tabitha Peterson, a pharmacist and three-time Olympian, and her sister Tara Peterson, a dentist and two-time Olympian – both recent first-time moms – as well as Taylor Anderson-Heide, first-time Olympian and Marketing Assistant; Cory Thiesse, two-time Olympian and lab technician; and Aileen Geving, three-time Olympian and Insurance Executive; and coached by Cathy Overton-Clapham, herself a World Champion in her native Canada.

For more information about Painterland Sisters, please visit www.painterlandsisters.com .

For more information about USA Curling, please visit www.usacurling.org .

About Painterland Sisters

Painterland Sisters is a woman-owned, family-owned and farmer-owned organic lactose-free skyr yogurt brand. Their mission is to connect consumers with the direct source of their food while restoring the health of the land, communities, and people through the use of organic regenerative agriculture practices. With their simply yummy and nutrient-dense yogurt sourced from their organic family farm and others like it, Painterland Sisters is dedicated to supporting American farmers and providing consumers with a wholesome and delicious product.

About USA Curling

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, the Dale's family of beers, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Ice, Sports & Solar (ISS), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of World Curling and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chloe Schwartz

516-941-5671

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

Jenna Burchesky

[email protected]

www.usacurling.org

SOURCE Painterland Sisters