Palm Springs boutique hotels offer sizzling deals all summer long

Summer Splash 2026 specials include free nights, percentages off, and reduced rates

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the summer in the country's premier desert destination: Palm Springs. As part of the Summer Splash 2026 initiative, nearly two dozen of the city's legendary boutique hotels are offering incredible deals for visitors ready to embrace the heat — and the pools — of this stunning locale.

Choose from a wide assortment of special summer offers, vibes, and architecture and then book directly. Post this Hot Summer Deals in Palm Springs

"Everybody loves Palm Springs. And with more than eighty small hotels, there's something for everybody! That's especially true in the Summer, when hotels, restaurants and retailers offer great deals and discounts," said Michael C. Green, co-owner of Triangle Inn Palm Springs and chair of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels.

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels lets travelers choose from a wide assortment of special summer offers , vibes , and architecture and then book directly with the hotel of their choice.

From mid-century modern gems to charming Spanish-style accommodations, brand-new contemporary hotels to men's clothing-optional resorts, the options are extensive. There's a hotel for every budget and taste. Expand your horizons by staying somewhere new…or book at an old favorite.

Summer Splash offers include:

Alcazar Palm Springs : Stay two nights, get the third night free. Or, book two nights and receive 50% the second night. Sunday-Thursday. Through Aug. 31, 2026, excluding holidays and holiday weekends.

Town and Desert properties: Azure Sky , Coyote Inn , Desert Hills , Desert Riviera , The Hideaway , Hotel California , Orbit In , Mahala : 15% off three or more consecutive nights and an early check-in voucher (based on availability) when booking direct. Through Sept. 30, 2026, excluding certain holidays.

The Cactai : Book three or more nights and receive 30% off your stay. California residents, take 15% off your entire stay and enjoy two complimentary welcome cocktails.

Casa Cody : Reduced rates, complimentary room upgrade (when available), and 15% off bar. Through Sept. 30, 2026.

Casa Oliver : Stay three nights or more Sunday through Thursday and save 15%.

Hacienda at Warm Sands : Stay for four nights, receive one free night; stay for eight nights, receive two free nights; stay for 12 nights or more, receive three free nights. Through Oct. 1, 2026, excluding holidays.

Korakia Pensione : Up to 35% off standard rates.

Movie Colony Hotel : Save up to 25% on two-night stays, Sunday-Thursday. Through Sept. 28, 2026.

Triangle Inn Palm Springs : Save up to 30% on your nightly rate. July 15 through Sept. 4, holidays and special events excluded.

Twin Palms Resort : Reduced rates starting at $195 per night Sunday-Thursday. July 6 through Sept. 10, excluding Sept. 6 and 7.

Villa Royale : Enjoy deals on tinned fish, seafood, wine, sangria, and cocktails during the Deep Dive daily happy hour at the Del Rey, the hotel's on-site tapas bar.

For more information on Summer Splash 2026 deals and all the fine print, visit the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels website .

ABOUT PALM SPRINGS PREFERRED SMALL HOTELS

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently-owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , and Pinterest .

SOURCE Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels