Palm Springs Welcomes Growing Wave of Solo Women Travelers

Industry research shows women now represent the majority of solo travelers, with many seeking destinations that combine walkability, safety, wellness experiences, and opportunities for both solitude and social connection.

No Pressure. Just Right.

"Palm Springs is such a great destination for solo women travelers because it naturally encourages you to slow down, recharge, and enjoy doing things at your own pace," says April Smith, co-owner of the boho-chic boutique hotels Talavera and Dive Palm Springs. "Whether that's lounging by the pool, exploring downtown, enjoying wellness experiences, or just taking quiet time for yourself, there's something very freeing about being here."

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels' recent guide for women traveling solo highlights how many visitors are drawn to the city for exactly those reasons. The article notes that solo women travelers primarily seek destinations that feel calm, manageable, and restorative rather than crowded or over-programmed.

Palm Springs also appeals to travelers seeking flexibility. Many solo visitors intentionally avoid rigid schedules, preferring to go to places where they can decide what to do along the way. That might mean relaxing poolside, exploring local shops, booking a spa treatment, or taking part in activities like going on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway or wandering the Palm Springs Art Museum.

A Stay for Every Style and Vibe

Small hotels and resorts across the city reflect a wide range of travel styles. Visitors looking for wellness-focused stays, social energy, architectural character, or quiet retreats will find options that match their vibe.

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels represents dozens of independently owned properties throughout the city, all with fewer than 50 rooms. These smaller-scale hotels — like Korakia Pensione, known for its intimate courtyards and Mediterranean-inspired design, and Holiday House Palm Springs, praised for its smaller scale and walkable location — provide a more personal alternative to large resorts, with staff who often offer local recommendations tailored to individual guests.

"The majority of our solo traveler guests are women," says Robert Hunt, general manager of the design-forward Alcazar Palm Springs. He notes that the increase of solo travelers to his hotel is due to women seeking a centrally located, protected, and relaxing environment. "We have someone on the grounds 24/7 to ensure our guests' safety."

The city's boutique hotel culture also encourages organic social interaction without pressure. Many smaller hotels are intentionally designed around shared outdoor spaces where guests naturally gather around pools, fire pits, patios, and cocktail lounges. This can be especially appealing for travelers who want occasional connection while still maintaining independence.

Wellness and Rejuvenation

Wellness travel has become another important factor driving solo women travelers to Palm Springs. Spa resorts, yoga classes, hiking trails, mineral springs, and slower-paced experiences align closely with broader travel trends centered on self-care and restoration.

Boutique hotels such as Dive Palm Springs, La Serena Villas, L'Horizon Resort & Spa, Andreas Hotel & Spa, and Terra Palm Springs provide wellness experiences in quiet intimate settings. Located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, The Spa at Séc-he ("the sound of boiling water") is an ancient hot mineral spring that is cared for and protected by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Séc-he provides an unparalleled spa experience on the sacred grounds that gave Palm Springs its name.

Design and Art Fit for a Queen

Design and aesthetics also continue to attract women travelers to the destination. Palm Springs' internationally recognized mid-century modern architecture, colorful neighborhoods, and distinctive desert landscape create an environment that feels visually inspiring without being overly formal or inaccessible. Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and Wallpaper have all recently highlighted the city's boutique hotel scene, modernist heritage, and creative atmosphere.

For art aficionados, Palm Springs offers a world-class art museum and sculpture garden, extensive public art installations, abundant art galleries, and The Desert Art Center where visitors can take art classes in everything from painting to photography.

Like No Place Else

For many solo women travelers, the appeal of Palm Springs ultimately comes down to simplicity. The city offers warm weather, manageable scale, distinctive accommodations, and an atmosphere that allows visitors to set their own pace. Whether someone is planning a first solo getaway or is already an experienced independent traveler, Palm Springs continues to offer an experience that feels both easygoing and genuinely welcoming.

"Palm Springs changes the way you move through a place when you're alone," says Sharon Kurtz, a seasoned travel writer who recently shared her Palm Springs solo experience on Big Blend Radio.

"There's no negotiation over timing, no shared agenda, and no need to compromise on what to do next. Just an open desert city, a set of keys, and the freedom to follow whatever catches your attention in the moment."

For more information about boutique accommodations in Palm Springs, visit Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels. The website allows visitors to research the best hotel fit and then book directly with the hotel of their choice. Several of the boutique hotels also honor Stash Hotel Rewards.

ABOUT PALM SPRINGS PREFERRED SMALL HOTELS

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently-owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

SOURCE Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels