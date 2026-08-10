PAM Health announces plans to open 42-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina

ENOLA, Pa., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAM Health, a national leader in healthcare services, has announced plans to develop a 42-bed physical medicine and rehabilitation hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Charlotte will be one of four new PAM Health inpatient rehabilitation hospitals currently planned in the state, complementing the services offered at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Rocky Mount. The new hospital will have a positive impact on the local economy as it is expected to generate approximately 200 jobs, including clinical, administrative, and support staff positions.

"As the most populous city in North Carolina and one of the fastest growing in the country according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte is an ideal location to expand access to access to high-quality, state-of-the-art rehabilitative care," said Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAM Health. "Once open, the new hospital will offer patients a new choice for best-in-class therapy and medical services as they advance on their road to recovery."

PAM Health's Charlotte location will deliver comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy. These personalized treatment programs are designed to accelerate recovery and optimize patient outcomes by using state-of-the-art technologies, highly specialized care plans, and innovative approaches to care. The hospital will serve individuals recovering from a broad range of complex conditions, including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac conditions, amputations, severe illnesses, and orthopedic or post-surgical needs. Patients can continue their progress after discharging home by returning for outpatient therapy, thus extending the continuum of care and potential for success.

In addition, PAM Health offers nationally recognized workers' compensation rehabilitation programs known for helping injured employees achieve maximum recovery and restore functional independence. With the Charlotte area's growing regional economy, PAM Health is positioned to provide these vital, specialized return-to-work solutions for employees and businesses in the area.

PAM Health, PAM Health, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute healthcare services through more than 100 long-term acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, behavioral health hospitals, as well as wound care clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 23 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyal, dedicated, and highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Learn more at PAMHealth.com.

SOURCE PAM Health