PAM Health announces plans to open 42-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in West Columbia, South Carolina

ENOLA, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAM Health, a national leader in healthcare services, has announced plans to develop a 42-bed physical medicine and rehabilitation hospital in West Columbia, South Carolina. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbia will mark the organization's second hospital in the state and will complement the services offered at PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Aiken, which is scheduled to begin admitting patients in mid-November 2026. The new hospital, which is expected to open in late 2027, will have a positive impact on the local economy as it is expected to generate approximately 200 jobs, including clinical, administrative, and support staff positions.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in South Carolina, this new hospital reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered rehabilitation services," said Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of PAM Health. "With the US Census Bureau recently naming South Carolina the fastest growing state, we are proud to extend our impact in the community by providing best-in-class rehabilitative care to patients throughout the developing Columbia region."

Once open, the new location will deliver comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy. These personalized treatment programs are designed to accelerate recovery and optimize patient outcomes by using state-of-the-art technologies, highly specialized care plans, and innovative approaches to care. The hospital will serve individuals recovering from a broad range of complex conditions, including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac conditions, amputations, severe illnesses, and orthopedic or post-surgical needs. Patients can continue their progress after discharging home by returning for outpatient therapy, thus extending the continuum of care and potential for success.

In addition, PAM Health offers nationally recognized workers' compensation rehabilitation programs known for helping injured employees achieve maximum recovery and restore functional independence. With the Columbia area's growing regional economy, PAM Health is positioned to provide these vital, specialized return-to-work solutions for employees and businesses in the area.

PAM Health, PAM Health, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute healthcare services through more than 100 long-term acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, behavioral health hospitals, as well as wound care clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 23 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyal, dedicated, and highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Learn more at PAMHealth.com.

SOURCE PAM Health