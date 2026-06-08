PAM Health and Marshall Health Network announce plans to open 42-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in South Point, Ohio

ENOLA, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAM Health, a leading national healthcare provider, in partnership with regional healthcare leader Marshall Health Network, announced plans to open a 42-bed physical medicine and rehabilitation hospital in South Point, Ohio. This location will be PAM Health's third hospital in Ohio, joining PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miamisburg and PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Miamisburg. Located at 510 Commerce Lane in South Point, Ohio, the hospital is expected to open in October 2026.

"As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering exceptional care where it's needed most," said Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of PAM Health. "This new hospital reflects our commitment to investing in communities and providing patients in southern Ohio and the surrounding region with advanced, patient-centered rehabilitation services that support recovery, independence, and improved quality of life."

"Our region is experiencing a growing need for greater access to specialized rehabilitation services that support recovery from complex illnesses, injuries and surgeries," said Scott Raynes, president and CEO of Marshall Health Network. "Marshall Health Network's collaboration with PAM Health to establish a new rehabilitation hospital in South Point strengthens the continuum of care available across the Tri-State and helps ensure more patients can access high-quality inpatient rehabilitation closer to home as they work toward recovery, greater independence and improved quality of life."

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of South Point will serve patients from all hospitals in the region and will offer inpatient rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy. These comprehensive, individualized treatments aim to optimize patient recovery and outcomes.

The hospital will care for patients recovering from illnesses and injuries, including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes and other neurological disorders, cardiac conditions, amputations, orthopedic and post-surgical needs.

PAM Health, PAM Health, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute healthcare services through more than 100 long-term acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, behavioral health hospitals, as well as wound care clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 23 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyal, dedicated, and highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Learn more at PAMHealth.com.

Marshall Health Network (MHN) is a leading academic health system dedicated to advancing health, inspiring hope and serving families across West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. MHN unites four hospitals—Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, Hoops Family Children's Hospital and Rivers Health—along with a comprehensive network of primary and specialty services through Marshall Health. In partnership with the Marshall University schools of medicine, nursing and pharmacy and the St. Mary's schools of medical imaging, nursing, respiratory care and sonography, MHN is committed to delivering clinical excellence, expanding access and providing compassionate care at every stage of life. Learn more at marshallhealthnetwork.org.

SOURCE PAM Health