Pan Am Selects IBS Software to Power Loyalty Program for Its Return to the Skies

ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan American World Airways ® one of aviation's most iconic brands, has partnered with IBS Software, a leading AI-native product company in the travel technology sector, selecting its iLoyal platform to power the company's loyalty program as it prepares to re-enter commercial aviation.

IBS Software

Pan Am's selection of iLoyal gives the brand a scalable, cloud-native loyalty foundation from day one, without the cost or complexity of building proprietary infrastructure. The platform will support member management, personalized rewards and promotions, partner ecosystem integration, and customer engagement across digital channels, all designed to grow alongside the brand as it builds its route network and customer base.

Loyalty is a core component of Pan Am's commercial strategy as it returns to market. By deploying iLoyal ahead of launch, the company positions itself to acquire and retain customers ahead of and at the start of their first flights, using the same AI-enabled personalization and program flexibility available to established carriers.

iLoyal is a loyalty platform for the travel industry currently in active deployment globally across carriers and hospitality venues. Its modular design supports partner and coalition expansion, real-time personalization, and flexible program configuration, allowing travel companies to adapt their loyalty offering as their business evolves.

"As we build the next chapter of Pan Am, customer loyalty and engagement will be fundamental to our long-term success. We selected IBS Software's iLoyal platform to power the Pan Am WorldPass Frequent Flyer program because it provides the scalability, flexibility, and innovation needed to support our vision while enabling us to deliver a compelling loyalty experience from day one." said Ed Wegel, President and CEO, Pan Am.

"Pan Am is one of the most recognized names in the history of aviation, and its return is a landmark moment for the industry. iLoyal gives Pan Am the platform to build a loyalty program that matches its ambition from the outset, with the technology to support partner growth, personalized member experiences, and the kind of commercial agility that a start-up airline needs. We are proud to support Pan Am on this journey." said Marcus Puffer, Head of Loyalty Management Solutions, IBS Software.

To learn more about IBS Software's iLoyal platform and its loyalty capabilities, visit www.ibsplc.com.

About Pan American World Airways® (Pan Am®):

Pan American World Airways® is the relaunch of the iconic airline, which operated from 1927 until 1991. It is widely regarded as the airline that defined the golden age of jet travel, reaching its peak in the 1960s as the world's most prestigious international carrier. Synonymous with white-glove service and jet-set style aboard its aircraft fleet, the brand transformed flying into a symbol of modern luxury and global connectivity. Pan Am® was the first airline to fly across the Atlantic and the Pacific and conducted worldwide operations on 5 continents. It launched the Boeing 707 and 747, operated the Airbus A300 and A310, opened the Pan Am Inter-German Service and the Pan Am Shuttle between New York and Washington DC and Boston, and set the standard for in-flight service.

Pan Am® is currently undergoing certification and working toward its official launch with the Airbus family of aircraft, subject to all U.S. FAA and DOT approvals. For more information visit www.panam.com.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-native travel intelligence that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making, with built-in guardrails across aviation, cargo and logistics, and leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 16 offices globally.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE IBS Software