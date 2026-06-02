IBS Software's iRetail Platform Powers Air New Zealand's Skynest

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air New Zealand has engaged IBS Software, a leading travel technology company delivering AI-powered travel solutions, to power the commercial launch of Air New Zealand's Skynest product, the world's first sleep pod experience available to Economy and Premium Economy passengers on scheduled long-haul flights.

Skynest from Air New Zealand. Credit Air New Zealand

Skynest debuts on ultra-long-haul services between Auckland and New York later this year and passengers can book the experience for four-hour sessions during the flight. The unique requirements of selling the Skynest product is made possible with IBS Software's iRetail, enabling the airline to digitally retail, book and service an entirely new onboard product category, something legacy airline systems were never designed or able to do.

Air New Zealand has utilised the IBS Software's Product Catalogue and Stock Keeper, modules in iRetail's Offer-Order-Settle-Deliver (OOSD) suite.

Partnering with AWS as part of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement announced in 2025, iRetail is built on an AI-first, cloud-native architecture. The platform goes beyond the incremental ancillary services most airline systems focus on, such as seat selection or extra baggage. It gives airlines the commercial and technical tools to bring new, experience-led products to market, increasing customer satisfaction and generating revenue immediately.

Christophe Roux, SVP and Head of Aviation Passenger Solutions, IBS Software, said: "Air New Zealand has consistently led the market on innovation, and working with them on Skynest was a natural fit to show what IBS Software's retailing platform is truly capable of. Skynest is just the beginning. It demonstrates how iRetail gives airlines the freedom to bring entirely new products to market, products that legacy systems could never support."

The Skynest deployment is another example of Air New Zealand and IBS Software's partnership, which already spans cargo management through iCargo and loyalty management through iLoyal.

To find out how IBS Software's iRetail platform supports modern airline retailing, visit www.ibsplc.com.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand's story started in 1940, first taking to the skies between Auckland and Sydney on a flying boat - a Short S30. Known for its warm Kiwi hospitality, today, the airline has operating aircraft ranging from Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A320s to ATRs and Q300s, offering customers comfort in the latest most efficient jets and turboprops. It's a modern fuel-efficient fleet with an average age of 9.9 years. Air New Zealand's global network of passenger and cargo services centres around New Zealand. In 2024, the airline flew more than 16 million passengers. Air New Zealand was named 2025 World's Safest Airline by the Australian rating service AirlineRatings.com, highlighting the airline's laser-focus on safety.

Air New Zealand has a well-connected domestic business, connecting customers and cargo to 20 different regions around New Zealand. Internationally, the airline has direct flights to major cities across Australia, the Pacific Islands, Asia and North America, and through its strong relationships with alliance partners, offers customers more choice and convenience to connect further afield to hundreds of destinations. Air New Zealand has a particular focus on sustainability and its Sustainability Framework helps guide the airline's efforts in tackling some of New Zealand's and the world's most complex challenges. Airpoints, Air New Zealand's loyalty programme, is seen as the most valuable loyalty programme in New Zealand with more than 4 million members. It allows members to earn Airpoints Dollars™ and Status Points for VIP benefits in the air and on the ground. Air New Zealand aircraft are proudly identified by its distinct tail livery of the Mangōpare, the Māori symbol of the hammerhead shark which represents strength, tenacity, and resilience.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-powered travel solutions that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making across aviation, cargo and logistics, leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 17 offices globally.

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SOURCE IBS Software