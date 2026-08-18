Panasonic Foundation and STEM Next Launch National AI Challenge to Empower High School Students as Future Innovators

Program helps develop AI literacy, strengthen durable skills, and prepare for STEM and AI-enabled careers with up to $5,000 awarded for out-of-school-time programs

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Panasonic Foundation, in collaboration with STEM Next Opportunity Fund, today announce their inaugural AI Innovation Challenge, a national competition that challenges high school students participating in out-of-school-time programs to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges using AI, preparing them to excel in careers in a rapidly advancing STEM landscape.

Launched by STEM Next Opportunity Fund with support from a 2026 Panasonic Foundation Impact Grant, this initiative challenges students to identify a local or global issue then use AI as a research and development tool to study the issue, explore possible solutions, and strengthen critical thinking skills, all while competing for a cash prize for an afterschool program. Areas of focus can include climate resilience, food insecurity, public health, sustainable technology, education, accessibility, transportation, community safety, environmental health, or an issue that matters to participants' local or global community.

"America's future economic strength depends on developing the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and technology leaders," said Alejandra Ceja, Executive Director of the Panasonic Foundation. "Through the AI Innovation Challenge, we are helping students build the skills and confidence needed to succeed in an AI-driven economy while strengthening the talent pipeline that will power U.S. innovation and growth for years to come."

Throughout the competition period, program leaders will provide guidance and support while students lead the research, idea development, and presentation of their projects. Winning entries will demonstrate how afterschool programs help young people build AI literacy, strengthen durable skills, and prepare for future STEM and AI-enabled careers.

"This challenge builds on the unique role afterschool programs play in helping young people build durable skills and address real-world challenges through hands-on learning," said Ron Ottinger, Executive Director of STEM Next Opportunity Fund. "Through our partnership with Panasonic, young people will have the opportunity to responsibly explore what AI can do and how they can use it to tackle challenges that matter to them."

The AI Innovation Challenge will award two first-place winning projects $5,000 each for their program site; three second-place winning projects $3,000 each; and five third-place winning projects $1,000 each.

Final submissions to the AI Innovation Challenge are due by November 19, 2026. Eligible submissions will be reviewed by Panasonic and STEM Next judges using the published judging criteria. Each submission will be evaluated for innovation and impact, AI collaboration and strategy, Career Connected Learning alignment, and presentation. Judges will look for responsible AI use, feedback or iteration, career-connected skill development, and clear communication. Winners will be announced in December 2026.

You can learn more about the AI Innovation Challenge at http://stemnext.org/ai-innovation-challenge

About the Panasonic Foundation

The Panasonic Foundation meets students where they are, in the regions where we live and work, to advance equitable access and early exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, particularly among young learners from historically underserved communities. As the philanthropic arm of Panasonic North America since 1984, the Panasonic Foundation bridges the divide between the educational inequities that exist today and the opportunities of tomorrow—securing brighter futures for our communities, our business, and our world. Follow the work of the Panasonic Foundation on Instagram @Panasonic. Learn more at https://na.panasonic.com/foundation.

About STEM Next

STEM Next Opportunity Fund is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to making STEM learning more engaging, effective, and widely available to all youth across the nation through afterschool and summer programs. With more than a decade of experience and a network of afterschool leaders in every state, STEM Next has reached more than 15 million youth and supported more than 450,000 afterschool and summer program educators. Through its signature efforts —the Flight Crew and the Institute for a STEM Ready America— STEM Next helps more young people build the curiosity, confidence, and skills they need for whatever comes next. Learn more at stemnext.org.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America