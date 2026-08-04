Panaya Slashes SAP Custom Code Workload with Agentic Code Correction

Integrated into Panaya's Code Correction suite, the context-aware Agentic Code Correction capability automates complex SAP custom code fixes and supports Clean Core

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leading agentic platform for cross-application testing and change impact analysis, today expanded its market-proven SAP Code Correction suite with the General Availability of its Agentic Code Correction capability.

Powered by advanced AI models, the platform combines intelligence with SAP domain expertise and enterprise-wide system context. The agent fixes complex code, explains legacy code, and advises on Clean Core alignment. Panaya delivers precise, system-specific remediation, resolving issues that previously required extensive manual effort from senior developers.

As a core component of the Code Correction suite that fixes code at scale, Panaya delivers an execution-ready remediation plan within 12 hours. The platform unifies pre-conversion impact analysis, compatibility checks, automated cleansing, and mass fixes to resolve 90% of routine code issues. The remaining 10% of complex cases are resolved through Agentic Code Correction with human-in-the-loop oversight. Every fix is validated through functional testing to eliminate deployment risk before go-live.

Agentic Code Correction advises whether to correct, replace, redesign, or retire custom code, supporting a sustainable Clean Core architecture.

With Panaya, enterprises reclaim thousands of developer-hours, slash migration timelines, and lower the total cost of ownership. For system integrators managing parallel transformations, Panaya acts as a force multiplier: replacing manual labor with agentic speed, allowing delivery teams to expand S/4HANA project capacity and grow practice revenue without increasing headcount.

"Unlike traditional static tools that generate low-accuracy fixes, grounding agentic AI in deep SAP context delivers far higher precision and up to 80% effort reduction. This allows enterprises to shave months off migration timelines," said Stav Grinshpon, Chief Product Officer at Panaya.

"As SAP advances its Autonomous Enterprise vision, organizations need agentic systems grounded in enterprise context," said David Binny, Panaya's CEO. "Panaya safely automates complex SAP workflows, bringing enterprises closer to autonomous operations."

Read the Code Correction solution datasheet: https://www.panaya.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Panaya-Automatic-Code-Corrections-Datasheet.pdf

About Panaya

Panaya is the leading agentic platform for enterprise cross-application testing, change impact analysis and custom code correction. Since 2006, Panaya has helped IT and testing teams confidently deliver clean and safe changes to SAP and connected enterprise applications, while reducing risk, cost and disruption to business.

For more information, visit www.panaya.com.

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SOURCE Panaya