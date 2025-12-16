Panaya Recognized as a Strong Performer in Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025 Analyst Evaluation

Panaya views this recognition as a reflection of Panaya's innovative, enterprise-grade autonomous testing platform, leveraging agentic capabilities to accelerate business quality across complex ERP, CRM, and packaged applications

HACKENSACK, N.J, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leading agentic Testing and Change Impact Analysis platform for enterprise applications, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025 by Forrester Research.

Panaya delivers agentic, autonomous testing powered by its advanced agentic intelligence layer, enabling end-to-end test planning, generation, execution, healing, and validation. Its continuous adaptation to business and system changes across SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce ensures resilient quality at scale, accelerating enterprise transformation while reducing risk and manual effort.

The Forrester Wave evaluated vendors offering platforms that "combine traditional automation with AI and genAI agents to perform increasingly autonomous testing tasks continuously.

Panaya is honored to receive above-average customer feedback among the vendors evaluated in The Forrester Wave. According to the report, "Panaya best suits enterprises that are modernizing ERP and packaged cloud applications and want strong change analysis and codeless automation with minimal maintenance overhead."

We believe this recognition shows Panaya's vision to modernize testing for complex business systems - eliminating bottlenecks and helping organizations Test What Matters

"This is a proud moment for Panaya," said David Binny, CEO of Panaya.

"We've already redefined testing for our customers, shifting it from manual effort to an intelligent, automated, risk-aware process. Our agentic capabilities now take it to the next level, setting a new standard for enterprise testing. Our Intelligence Agentic Layer brought to real-world testing is what sets Panaya apart. I want to thank our customers, partners and team for believing in our vision. To us, this recognition acknowledges our innovation and fuels what's ahead."

Panaya's Autonomous Testing Capabilities

Panaya's platform was designed from the ground up for complex environments like SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce. It brings agentic autonomous testing to packaged applications with real-world scale and control.

Key platform capabilities include:

Create tests faster with natural-language input and one-click AI generated scripts Focus on what matters with business risk–based agentic prioritization Rely on self-healing test automation that adapts to system changes Align IT and business teams through transparent, efficient collaboration and execution Track and release with confidence using real-time dashboards

About Panaya

Enterprise IT and testing teams rely on Panaya to manage and automate cross-application testing and complex digital transformations.

Panaya takes pride in being a business enabler for its users, revealing and resolving the true impact of change: prioritizing risk, correcting code, and automating testing. IT and business users collaborate seamlessly, focusing their efforts where risk truly lies, so change becomes manageable, predictable, and far less stressful.

One platform, powered by decades of ERP and CRM domain expertise, fuels the intelligence and context behind Panaya's agentic layer, Seemore, designed to work alongside users and act as their virtual extension, helping them deploy at speed and scale.

Since 2006, more than 3,500 global organizations, including a third of the Fortune 500, have leveraged Panaya to execute the most complex SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce digital transformations.

When everything changes: systems, timelines, priorities, Panaya is the constant that helps its customers stay focused, confident, and ready to Test What Matters.

For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com.

Disclaimer

This press release references Panaya's inclusion in The Forrester Wave: Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025, published by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

