Panopto Deepens Knowledge Intelligence with a New Wave of Platform Innovation

New capabilities across learning, analytics, and integration help organizations turn video-based expertise into seamless, high-impact experiences by extending the trusted Panopto platform that has served customers for nearly two decades

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly twenty years, Panopto has helped the world's leading universities and corporations capture, transform, and learn from video. That foundation continues to shape how Panopto helps organizations deliver learning, preserve expertise, accelerate outcomes, and unlock people's full potential.

Today, Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video knowledge management, announced a new wave of platform innovation that advances its vision for knowledge intelligence: helping organizations move beyond storing video to activating the knowledge inside it.

The new capabilities scale organizations' abilities to create more engaging learning experiences through enhanced, data-informed, and AI-powered workflows. With these advances and a deep commitment to an open and integrated knowledge and learning ecosystem, organizations can understand how video knowledge is being consumed, connect learning to business and program outcomes, strengthen governance, and deliver the Panopto experience at the moment of need.

"Helping people find trusted sources of information so that they can efficiently move forward is one part of knowledge intelligence," said Stephen Laster, CEO of Panopto. "In both formal and informal learning, people need reinforcement and practice. Educators and sponsors need to understand how knowledge is being used and connect learning to measurable outcomes. I am excited by these advancements based on the invaluable feedback from our customer councils."

Create more engaging learning experiences

Panopto's new AI Quiz Generation automatically creates interactive knowledge checks from presentations and video content in Panopto's AI Video Studio.

This gives learning teams, instructors, and content creators a faster way to reinforce comprehension, improve retention, and turn existing recordings into more engaging learning experiences without building assessments manually.

What once required hours of design and development can now become a natural extension of the video content organizations and institutions are already creating. Quizzes generated are grounded in your organization's content to maintain relevance and accuracy. The text is also fully editable by the author, making it easy to update and adaptable.

Understand how video knowledge is being used

Connect Analytics gives learning leaders greater visibility into how recorded knowledge is being consumed in Panopto Connect.

Organizations can identify engagement trends, understand where viewers drop off, see which content is resonating, and use those insights to improve learning experiences and content strategy over time.

For universities, the same insights can help educators and administrators better understand how learners engage with lectures, course materials, and academic resources.

Connect learning to business outcomes

The new Knowledge Insights Data Connector brings Panopto data directly into business intelligence tools, including Power BI, Tableau, and Excel, as well as higher education student success platforms.

By combining learning and video engagement data with operational metrics, organizations can better understand the relationship between knowledge, employee performance, productivity, compliance, and other business outcomes. Higher education institutions gain a deeper understanding of where and how students are excelling and struggling.

Streamlined Integration

The new Connect User Management API enhances user provisioning and audience management across employees, customers, partners, students, instructors, and other learners in Panopto Connect.

Deliver knowledge where people already work and learn

Building on Panopto's extensive integrations with leading Learning Management Systems (LMSs) and Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs), the new Workday Learning integration brings trusted Panopto content directly into employees' existing learning workflows. By delivering knowledge where people already work and learn, organizations can reduce friction, improve engagement, and make learning more accessible in the flow of work.

Commitment To Your Technology Ecosystem

Taken together, these innovations represent Panopto's commitment to efficient and effective visual learning. Panopto continues to deliver an integrated and extensible video knowledge platform that helps organizations and educational institutions create, activate, govern, measure, and continuously improve knowledge throughout its lifecycle.

The capabilities announced today run on the same secure, scalable foundation trusted by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, including many of the world's leading colleges and universities.

To learn more about Panopto's latest Knowledge Intelligence platform innovations, visit panopto.com/schedule-demo/.

About Panopto

Panopto is the global leader in AI-powered video knowledge management, helping organizations and educational institutions capture, activate, and scale the impact of knowledge. Trusted by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, including many of the world's leading universities, Panopto transforms recorded expertise into trusted, searchable, and measurable knowledge that helps people learn faster, work smarter, and make better decisions.

Contact

Kara Kothmann

(512) 771-6911

[email protected]

SOURCE Panopto