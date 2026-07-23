Panopto Introduces Knowledge Intelligence to Unlock the Value of Video-Based Knowledge

AI Search and AI Recast transform expertise into trusted answers and reusable visual learning experiences for enterprises and educational institutions

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly two decades, Panopto has helped the world's leading universities and enterprises capture, manage, and learn from video. From lectures and research presentations to onboarding, product demonstrations, compliance training, and executive communications, organizations have used Panopto to preserve valuable knowledge and make learning more accessible.

Today, Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video knowledge management, announced a new generation of knowledge intelligence capabilities designed to help organizations instantly discover, understand, reuse, and apply the trusted expertise already captured in video.

Organizations do not need more content. They need better access to their knowledge. Valuable expertise is often buried inside thousands of hours of recorded video, forcing employees and learners to search multiple systems, interrupt colleagues, recreate work, or make decisions without the benefit of existing knowledge.

Knowledge Intelligence closes that gap by helping organizations move beyond storing video to activating the knowledge inside it. By combining AI with Panopto's secure, scalable video platform, organizations can make recorded knowledge naturally findable, reusable, measurable, and available wherever learning and work happen.

"For nearly two decades, we have partnered with leading educational institutions and forward-thinking corporations to make visual knowledge and learning more accessible, engaging, and impactful," said Stephen Laster, CEO of Panopto. "That heritage continues to shape everything we build. Knowledge Intelligence extends the principles we have championed to meet today's visual learning challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing formal and informal learning environment. Our North Star continues to shine on helping people gain new capabilities through visual learning."

At the center of today's announcement is AI Search, which enables employees and learners to ask questions in natural language and receive synthesized answers drawn directly from their organization's own video knowledge. Each response includes links to the precise moments in the source recordings where the information appears, allowing users to quickly verify the answer and explore the surrounding context.

Instead of searching through hours of lectures, meetings, onboarding sessions, product demonstrations, webinars, and training content, users can find trusted answers in seconds.

Panopto also introduced AI Recast, a new capability within Panopto's AI Video Studio that transforms existing video into concise, interactive, avatar-narrated learning experiences in minutes.

Organizations can use AI Recast to repurpose town halls, lectures, executive communications, product launches, onboarding sessions, and training programs into focused learning experiences without recreating content from scratch. This extends the reach, relevance, and lifespan of the knowledge they have already invested in creating.

Together, AI Search and AI Recast represent the next evolution of Panopto's knowledge intelligence strategy. AI Search helps people instantly discover trusted expertise, while AI Recast helps organizations continuously transform and amplify that expertise. The result is a video knowledge ecosystem in which valuable information continues creating value long after it is recorded.

The capabilities announced today are built on the same secure, scalable platform trusted by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, including many of the world's leading businesses, colleges, and universities.

To learn more about Panopto's Knowledge Intelligence Platform, AI Search, and AI Recast, visit panopto.com/schedule-demo/.

About Panopto

Panopto is the global leader in AI-powered video knowledge management, helping organizations and educational institutions capture, activate, and scale the impact of knowledge. Trusted by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, including many of the world's leading universities, Panopto transforms recorded expertise into trusted, searchable, and measurable knowledge that helps people learn faster, work smarter, and make better decisions.

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SOURCE Panopto