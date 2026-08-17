Papa John's International (PZZA) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Papa John's Q2 2026 revenue came in at $482.4 million versus $529.2 million a year earlier, global comparable sales fell 5.7%, and PZZA shares declined following the operating update. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shareholders absorbed losses after the Company's Q2 2026 operating update, which reported revenue of $482.4 million -- down 8.8% year over year from $529.2 million -- and a 5.7% decline in global comparable sales. If you lost money on PZZA, you are encouraged to submit your investor information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The reported quarter reflected a wide split between the headline earnings line and the underlying business. Adjusted EPS of $0.46 came in one cent above the $0.45 consensus estimate. In the same update, North American comparable sales declined 8.3%, and the Company reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $180-$190 million from $200-$210 million. Papa John's also suspended its quarterly dividend.

Analyst commentary following the update tied the market reaction to the reduced full-year outlook and the dividend suspension as key drivers of the market reaction, rather than to the adjusted EPS result itself. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of PZZA investors.

Investors who purchased Papa John's shares and suffered losses are encouraged to have their losses evaluated at no cost, or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PZZA Investigation

Q: How much did PZZA stock drop?Shares fell approximately 17% after Papa John's disclosed Q2 2026 results showing revenue of $482.4 million, down 8.8% year over year, an 8.3% decline in North American comparable sales, reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the suspension of its quarterly dividend.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Papa John's made materially false or misleading statements regarding North American comparable-sales performance, its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook, and the sustainability of its quarterly dividend.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PZZA investigation?A: Investors who purchased PZZA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PZZA investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid, then contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PZZA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PZZA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP