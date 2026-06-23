Papaya Global introduces ONE, a compliance intelligence platform that works directly from an organization's own policies, CBA agreements, employment templates, and payroll data, available free to all organizations with no contract required.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the global leader in workforce management — EOR, AOR, payroll, and embedded real-time workforce payments — today launched ONE, an agentic compliance intelligence platform that works directly from an organization's own policies, CBA agreements, employment templates, and payroll data.

Papaya Global Launches ONE, an Agentic Compliance Intelligence Platform Tailored to Each Organization

Unlike generic compliance AI that knows the law, ONE knows your business. It reviews your documents against current statute, flags what's out of date, generates payroll summaries and journal entries from your source files, and validates data across sources — across 95 countries and all 50 US states.

ONE is available free to all organizations — no Papaya Global contract required. Organizations already on Papaya Global's platform get access to the full premium plan at no additional cost.

THE PROBLEM

Global teams face compliance and payroll questions every day. Most have turned to general-purpose AI. The problem: generic AI describes the law — it cannot apply it to your CBA agreements, your company policies, or your employment templates. In a domain where a misclassified contractor or an outdated clause carries real financial exposure, a generic answer is not a shortcut. It is a liability.

WHAT ONE DOES

ONE is the operating system for compliance and workforce operations — self-service, out of the box, no expensive HRIS connectors required. Upload your company policies, CBA agreements, and employment templates. ONE reviews every clause, generates every output in your format, and validates every data source — all tailored to your organization.

Six capabilities, all working from your documents and data:

Policy and CBA review. Upload any company document — employment policy, CBA agreement, contractor classification standard, compensation framework. ONE reviews it against current regulations across 95 countries and all US states, surfaces every gap, and recommends specific updates with statutory citations.

Contract and template review. Upload an employment contract or template and receive a structured verdict — Must Fix, Verify, or Compliant — for every clause, with the relevant statute cited and a recommended edit where applicable.

Salary update file generation. Generate salary update files designed to your organization's own template — no HRIS connector, no IT project, no integration cost. Upload your data, get a formatted output ready to load.

Expense policy validation. Upload your expense policy and your expense data. ONE validates submissions against your own rules, flags violations, and produces a structured report — no manual review required.

Customized GL and journal entry generation. Generate General Ledger entries and journal entries directly from your source file, mapped to your own chart of accounts and cost center structure. Every output formatted to your specifications.

Payroll intelligence. Generate payroll summaries, validate data before it runs, and compare payroll sources — flagging every discrepancy before it reaches an employee.

WHY IT IS DIFFERENT

Every answer runs through Papaya's proprietary three-stage reasoning system — Read, Reason, Review — before it reaches the user. Outputs are structured by severity, tied to the specific clause or data point in question, and cite the exact statute behind each finding.

The knowledge base is built on 15 years of Papaya's in-country expertise — earned across 2,500+ enterprise clients and 180+ countries. It is not scraped from the internet. It is not a generic model. And it is configured to each organization's own policies, making every answer specific to their business.

Coverage: 95 countries and all 50 US states.

EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVE

"AI is changing the speed of compliance work, but it cannot change who owns the outcome. ONE was built on a single principle: bring the world's compliance expertise inside your organization — tailored to your policies, your CBA agreements, your templates — so your teams can act faster, with confidence, without transferring accountability to a model that cannot carry it."

— Eynat Guez, Co-Founder and CEO, Papaya Global

AVAILABILITY

ONE is available now at papayaglobal.com/papaya-one/.

Free plan: Available to all organizations, immediately, with no Papaya Global contract required. Any company can get started today.

Premium plan: Papaya Global clients get full access — policy and CBA review, salary update file generation, GL and journal entry generation, payroll intelligence, and priority coverage across 95 countries and all US states — included at no additional cost.

Organizations can get started at papayaglobal.com/papaya-one. or contact [email protected] for an enterprise demonstration.

ONE is a compliance decision-support tool. Its outputs are structured findings, not legal advice. Final compliance decisions should be reviewed by qualified legal counsel. Every output carries a mandatory disclaimer to that effect.

ABOUT PAPAYA GLOBAL

Papaya Global is the global leader in workforce management — EOR, AOR, payroll, and embedded real-time workforce payments. The company supports 2,500+ enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 and high-growth technology companies, across 180+ countries through a unified platform. Papaya's infrastructure handles payroll calculation, contractor management, and workforce payments — with funds held in Tier 1 banking accounts and 90% of payments delivered in real time. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, and Singapore.

Contact Information

Business: Papaya Global

Contact Name: Naomi Fletcher

Email: [email protected]

Website: papayaglobal.com/papaya-one/

Country: United States

SOURCE Papaya Global