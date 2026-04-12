Papaya Global and Tech Mahindra Announce Strategic Alliance to Modernize Global Workforce Operations and Payments

Partnership combines Papaya Global's workforce and payments platform with Tech Mahindra's transformation and managed services expertise to help enterprises streamline payroll, payments and compliance.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, an enterprise platform for managing and paying the global workforce, today announced a strategic alliance with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. The partnership is designed to help organizations modernize global workforce operations and enable compliant, scalable payments across employee and contingent workforce models.

As enterprises expand internationally and adopt increasingly diverse workforce structures, they face growing complexity across payroll processing, cross-border payments, worker onboarding, regulatory compliance, and operational governance. Through this alliance, Papaya Global and Tech Mahindra will deliver a more unified operating model by combining Papaya's workforce and payments platforms with Tech Mahindra's implementation, integration, automation, and managed services delivery capabilities.

The alliance will help enterprises reduce fragmentation across systems and vendors, improve operational control and transparency, and accelerate workforce execution across geographies, while strengthening compliance and standardizing processes at scale.

"Enterprises need a modern approach to managing and paying global workforces—one that reduces fragmentation, improves compliance, and enables operational agility," said Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder at Papaya Global. "By partnering with Tech Mahindra, we're extending the reach of Papaya's platform through a proven transformation and delivery partner, helping organizations improve payroll and payments execution across geographies and worker types."

Harshul Asnani, President and Head, Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "In today's global landscape, complex workforce operations, such as payroll, payments, and compliance, are often hampered by fragmented systems and manual processes, increasing risk and limiting visibility. Tech Mahindra's strategic alliance with Papaya Global will help enterprises simplify global workforce operations, enable compliant cross-border payments, and drive greater operational control. The partnership strengthens both organizations' ability to deliver end-to-end, scalable workforce transformation solutions, reinforcing their role as a trusted partner helping global organizations operate with agility, confidence, and consistency."

Through the partnership, Papaya Global and Tech Mahindra will support enterprises in modernizing global payroll and payroll payments, enabling cross-border payments across employees, vendors, and contingent workforce populations, automating onboarding and operational workflows, improving compliance and governance through standardized controls, and enhancing visibility and reporting to reduce exceptions and support auditability.

About Papaya Global

Papaya is the AI-first operating system for a borderless global workforce. Built for enterprise scale, it unifies Workforce OS, Payments OS, and Contingent OS to manage employees and contractors, ensure compliance, and enable instant global payments - combining real-time intelligence with human-backed expertise across 180 countries.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 152,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

SOURCE Papaya Global