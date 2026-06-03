Papaya Global partners with Reindeer to automate high-volume finance operations workflows with AI

Global Workforce OS cuts manual payslip review in half and automates 97% of invoice coding by pairing AI agents with its finance and payroll experts

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reindeer, the enterprise AI that runs your most complex operations, today announced a partnership with Papaya Global, the $4.5B Workforce OS that unifies payroll, HR, finance, and payments for global organizations. Through the partnership, Papaya is applying AI to the operational back office workflows that most automation cannot handle: the ones full of exceptions, that evolve over time, and may not be fully documented. The engagement began with payslip mapping and invoice coding.

Global Workforce OS cuts manual payslip review in half and automates 97% of invoice coding. Post this Solution: Payslip Mapping Solution: Invoice Coding

"We wanted to grow the side of AI that focuses on operational processes," said Yael Hoze, VP Product Management at Papaya Global. "Now we know we can take a messy process, hand Reindeer a short description, and have it running in a couple of weeks. It's a repeatable process that's already changing how we're thinking about other workflows."

Papaya's global payroll and workforce management workflows involve some of the most dynamic workflows in the enterprise. Rules shift by customer and country, new exceptions appear constantly as the business grows, and much of the operating logic lives with experienced teams rather than in static documentation. The processes themselves keep changing as the business does. Traditional automation is built for a fixed snapshot of work, which is why it tends to break the moment a process drifts. Papaya chose Reindeer because the platform is built for the way enterprise work actually behaves: full of exceptions, constantly evolving, and never fully documented. Reindeer agents absorb those changes in stride and learn continuously alongside the experts who run the work.

Payslip Mapping

Payroll providers across dozens of countries send Papaya thousands of payslips every month, and no two look the same. The volume and variation, including different formats, languages, naming conventions, and occasional edge cases like bundled PDFs, meant roughly half of all payslips required expert review to route correctly.

Reindeer built an agent that extracts the relevant fields from each payslip across different formats and languages, matches each one to the right employee in Papaya's database, and flags ambiguous cases to Papaya's team with the top candidates. When a reviewer makes a selection, the agent remembers it and adapts to how that judgment should be applied going forward, so the same issue does not get flagged the following month. As new partners, countries, and payslip formats come into scope, the agent keeps learning rather than needing to be rebuilt. Manual review dropped from 50% of payslips to under 10%.

Invoice coding in NetSuite

Coding rules shift by client and contract type: an invoice for consulting services might be coded one way for a European client and another for a US-based one, and a recurring charge follows different logic than a one-time payment. Those rules also evolve as new clients come on and contract structures change. This is the kind of nuanced judgment that finance teams develop over years of working with their customer base.

Reindeer built the initial model from a batch of fewer than 50 previously coded invoices, which was enough to handle roughly 80% of incoming volume immediately. For the remaining 20%, the agent flags uncertain cases to Papaya's finance team rather than guessing, and updates its own logic from every correction. Coverage has since climbed to 97% and continues to expand as the business evolves.

"Every automation project eventually runs into the same wall: work changes," said Yoav Naveh, CEO of Reindeer. "New exceptions show up, rules shift, and the process you automated a year ago is not the process your team runs today. Most tools are built for a static snapshot, so they break the moment something moves. Reindeer is built the opposite way. Our agents are designed to handle exceptions, absorb changes to how work gets done, and operate even when the process was never fully documented in the first place. That is what Papaya needed, and it is why this partnership is set up to keep compounding as their business evolves."

Papaya processes more than 10,000 payslips a month through Reindeer today and is already identifying which back office workflows to bring onto the platform next.

About Reindeer

Reindeer is the enterprise AI that runs your most complex business operations. Most automation assumes a stable, documented process, but real enterprise work is full of exceptions, evolves over time, and lives largely in the expertise of the people who run it. Reindeer deploys AI agents built to operate under those conditions, handling exceptions, adapting as processes shift, and learning continuously from the human experts they work alongside. Agents are trained on each client's specific operations and execute work across finance, procurement, logistics, and shared services. The company has raised $18 million in seed funding from Lightspeed, Team8, and Vesey Ventures, and serves enterprises including PepsiCo, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Papaya Global. For more information, visit reindeer.ai.

About Papaya Global

Papaya is the AI-first operating system for a borderless global workforce. Built for enterprise scale, it unifies Workforce OS, Payments OS, and Contingent OS to manage employees and contractors, ensure compliance, and enable instant global payments - combining real-time intelligence with human-backed expertise across 180 countries.

Media Contact

Galia Nedvedovich

VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Reindeer