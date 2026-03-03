Hellmann Worldwide Logistics partners with Reindeer to further enterprise AI transformation

Global freight forwarder continues AI transformation with quoting workflow to make processes significantly more efficient

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reindeer, an enterprise automation platform for complex workflows, today announced a partnership with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, one of the largest international logistics providers, to drive enterprise-wide AI transformation.

"The future of logistics will be defined by how effectively companies support their customers in an increasingly complex environment. Artificial intelligence is a key lever in making processes more transparent, resilient, and flexible," said Stefan Borggreve, Chief Operating Officer Road, Rail & CEP, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and as member of the Management Board also responsible for digitalization and innovation. "Our ambition is to deploy technological innovation in a way that integrates seamlessly into existing operations and enables our customers to act with greater speed, reliability, and adaptability."

The logistics industry faces mounting pressure to adopt AI, but most enterprises struggle to move beyond pilots. Implementations fail when they hit the often highly complex reality of strictly documented processes, inconsistent data formats, and constant exceptions. Hellmann chose Reindeer because the platform is built specifically for these conditions, capturing institutional knowledge and learning continuously from human expertise.

The first workflow addressed Hellmann's quoting process, where requests arrived in every format imaginable, from spreadsheets to PDFs to photos of handwritten notes. For the pricing team, this was a very complex and time-consuming process.

Reindeer built an Outlook plugin that automatically extracts shipment details from emails and attachments, flags missing information, and tracks requests through completion. The system was trained on just 20 sample requests and moved into production within weeks. When the AI encounters uncertainty, it escalates to human experts rather than guessing, and learns from every correction.

"This project made it clear that AI is already practical," said Dominik Schindler, Head of Innovation at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics. "It helped us move faster and avoid mistakes, and it showed the team what's possible when you rethink a process like quoting. Once you see that kind of impact, it's easy to imagine how Reindeer could improve other parts of our logistics processes too."

Quote turnaround has been significantly reduced, and the pricing team now has more capacity for other tasks, such as consulting with customers.

"Enterprise AI transformation has almost become meaningless. Every company knows they need it, but most aren't sure how to define it. What it actually means is building an organization where humans and AI learn together in production, where the system gets smarter from the expertise your people already have, and where you can start with one workflow and expand from there.

Hellmann understood that from the beginning, and they knew the solution wouldn't be another tool that claimed to work perfectly out of the box. They brought their pricing team's expertise into the loop and built something with Reindeer that compounds over time."

— Yoav Naveh, CEO, Reindeer

The partnership positions Hellmann to scale AI across additional workflows as the company continues its digital transformation.

About Reindeer

Reindeer is an enterprise AI automation platform purpose-built for the exception-heavy, undocumented workflows that break traditional automation. The platform deploys AI agents trained on each client's specific operations to execute work across finance, procurement, logistics, and shared services. Unlike legacy tools that fail when processes aren't perfectly documented, Reindeer agents capture institutional knowledge, escalate to human experts when uncertain, and learn continuously from corrections. The company has raised $18 million in seed funding from Lightspeed, Team8, and Vesey Ventures, and serves enterprises including PepsiCo, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Papaya Global. For more information, visit reindeer.ai.

About Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is a global logistics service provider with a comprehensive service portfolio that includes air- and seafreight, road and rail transport, and contract logistics. With annual sales of EUR 3.8 billion and around 12,000 employees in 61 countries, Hellmann moves over 20 million shipments annually. Based on this broad product range and more than 150 years of experience, Hellmann offers innovative logistics solutions for the complex requirements of each individual customer and relies on visionary technical products to ensure maximum customer transparency while creating a more efficient supply chain. For more information, visit hellmann.com.

